A large group of 18 athletes started indoor practice Nov. 15 for The Dalles High Riverhawks ski team in preparation for the 2023 season. The Riverhawks have six skiers on the girls team and 11 skiers on the boys team.

Seven of those Riverhawks qualified for the 2022 Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association (OISRA) state championships last year at Mt. Hood Meadows. Riverhawk girls skiers who advanced to state last year and are considered to be top contenders again in the Mt. Hood Ski League this year include seniors Lucy Booth, Ella Smith and Fiona Dunlop. Other girls skiers include Faith Gouge, Catherine Nagamatsu and Abril Rincon.