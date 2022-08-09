Sam Ford of The Dalles Swim Team

Eleven-year-old Sam Ford of The Dalles  Swim Team was a medalist in four events at last month’s Oregon Swimming Inc. long course state swim meet. Ford received a first-place medal for the 100m freestyle, a second-place medal for the 200m freestyle, a third-place medal for the 50m freestyle and a fourth-place medal in the 400m freestyle. At right, Ford wears his medals proudly. Contributed photo

The 2022 long course state swim meet in Gresham was as easy as 1-2-3-4 for Sam Ford.