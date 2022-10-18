Winless Crook County proved to be just what the doctor ordered to help The Dalles High Riverhawks girls soccer team end its slump.

The No. 11 ranked Riverhawks (5-2 Tri-Valley Conference, 6-3-2 overall) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the struggling Cowgirls (0-7 TVC, 0-10 overall) Oct. 10 at Crook County High School in Prineville.