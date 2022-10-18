The Dalles High cross country team got a sneak peek at the Tri-Valley Conference district meet course last week, and judging from the results, the Riverhawks must have liked what they saw.

The Dalles competed in the Estacada Invitational on Oct. 13 at McIver State Park, where the Riverhawk boys won the team competition with 31 points. Class 6A Oregon City was second with 68.