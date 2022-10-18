The Dalles High cross country team got a sneak peek at the Tri-Valley Conference district meet course last week, and judging from the results, the Riverhawks must have liked what they saw.
The Dalles competed in the Estacada Invitational on Oct. 13 at McIver State Park, where the Riverhawk boys won the team competition with 31 points. Class 6A Oregon City was second with 68.
Juan Diego Contreras, Leo Lemann and Egan Ziegenhagen finished 1-2-4 to lead The Dalles. Also competing in the meet were host Estacada, Gladstone, and Molalla, three of the other five schools who will return to McIver Park for the Oct. 26 Tri-Valley district meet (missing were Madras and Crook County). Molalla finished closest to The Dalles in fourth place with 152 points among TVC schools.
Contreras’ time of 15:49 marked the sixth successive time this season the talented senior has clocked under 15:50 for 5,000-meters.
The Dalles girls, led by Alaina Casady’s sixth-place finish (season best, 20:41), were second to Oregon City, 30-66. Molalla, led by race winner Anika Jensen, was fourth in the girls race with 71 points. Fiona Dunlap was second for The Dalles in 16th place in 22:05.
The Riverhawks will run in one more meet, at Birch Creek in Pendleton on Oct. 19 prior to district.
