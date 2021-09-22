The Dalles High Riverhawks volleyball team opened its 10-game Intermountain Conference schedule on the road Sept. 16 and lost 3-1 to the No. 5 ranked Crook County Cowgirls (1-0 IMC, 5-1 overall) in Prineville.
The Hawks (0-1 IMC, 1-3 overall) guided by Coach Julie Summers, won the first set 26-24, before Crook County won the next three to get the victory.
“We took an exciting first set away from Crook County,” said Summers. “It was so awesome considering that we were missing three of our 10 varsity players. We had players in different positions, and we brought up a few players from JV to battle against the tough Crook County team.
“We may not have gotten the W, but we had so many victories within that game. I couldn’t be more proud of our team. We look forward to playing them again on our home court (Oct. 7).”
The Dalles junior Kennedy Abbas had five kills, one block, seven digs and she was 10-for-10 in serving. Hawk sophomore setter Jeilane Stewart had four kills, she was 11-for-13 in serves and she had 17 digs and three assists. Junior Kaylee Fleming led the Hawks in kills with seven; she was 7-for-8 in serves with one ace and she had eight digs.
Junior Zoe Dunn served a perfect 14-for-14 from the service line with one ace and she had three kills and a block. Sophomore Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai had two kills and was 65-for-68 in setting with 16 assists. Junior Ahnikah Rubio was 10-for-12 serving with two aces.
The Dalles faced the No. 9 ranked Pendleton Buckaroos (0-1 IMC, 2-4) in an IMC matchup Tuesday in Pendleton (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Hawks meet the Ridgeview Ravens (1-0 IMC, 3-2) in their next game Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Ridgeview High in Redmond.
The Dalles will play in the Oregon City Tournament on Saturday and then continues a month-long road trip with a 6:30 p.m. match Sept. 28 versus the No. 8-ranked Redmond Panthers at Redmond High School. The Dalles last played at home Sept. 2 against North Marion (a 3-0 win) and the next home game is Oct. 7 versus Crook County.
