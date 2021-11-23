A large group of area players earned special recognition for their performances on the court and were selected for Big Sky all-league awards at the conclusion of the OSAA Class 1A volleyball season Nov. 6.
The Big Sky League West Division Champion and state playoff participant South Wasco County High Redsides had three players who earned first team all-league. The trio includes senior outside hitters Holly Miles and Hailey Anderson, and junior outside hitter Kylie Iverson.
The Dufur High Rangers had four players selected for awards, including senior outside hitter Emily Crawford and sophomore outside hitter Hayley Peterson, who both earned Big Sky West Division all league first team recognition. Dufur senior middle blocker Jadyn Fargher and senior libero Madi Malcolm both earned Big Sky West all league honorable mention.
The Glenwood/Klickitat High Eagles had three players who earned Big Sky West Division All League Awards, including senior middle blocker Laney Tuthill, a first team pick. Eagle senior setter Julie Fink and junior setter Alise Gimlin both were selected to the second team.
The Sherman High Huskies had three players selected for Big Sky League East Division all-league team. Husky senior Allie Marker and junior Natalie Martin both earned first-team recognition, and senior Cali Johnson was selected honorable mention.
