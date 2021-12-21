The Dalles High Riverhawks wrestling team competed in its third meet of the season, recording six top-five finishes in the Adrian Irwin Memorial Invitational Tournament at Caldera High School in Bend Dec. 17-18.
The Hawks concluded the two-day schedule in the Best of the Rest tournament Saturday with three members of both the girls and boys squads placing in the top five. The Hawk girls were led by Junior Maisie Bandel-Ramirez, who took second place in the 125-pound class. Summer Schellinger took fourth place in the 145-pound class and freshman Daysha Baker also notched a fourth-place finish. The girls took fourth place overall out of nine teams.
The boys team was led by senior Taylor Morehouse, who took fourth in the 170-pound class. Junior Aiden Marx took fifth in the 195-pound class, and sophomore Merrik Peacock took fifth in the 182-pound class.
The Hawks, guided by Coach Paul Beasley, will compete in their next event Wednesday at 8 a.m. in the 18-team Pendleton Invitational Meet at Pendleton High School.
“We had a lot of growth with our novice wrestlers today,” said Beasley. “They held the Best of the Rest tournament Saturday for those who were knocked out on Friday. The real reason we go to this event is to get our kids mat time. Sophomore Austen Manciu, senior Freddy Rodriguez, freshman Gabe Hoff and senior Alexander Nipko had great work with four matches Saturday. Everyone showed toughness and resiliency and I’m so proud of them.”
