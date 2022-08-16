The Dalles High cross country team is hosting another community run/walk on Aug. 27. The event is a fund-raiser for the team.
The event starts at the Discovery Center at 9 a.m., and the out-and-back course follows the Riverfront Trail for 3K and 5K options.
Runners and walkers can register in advance at forms.gle/L3qWHgic3SnfFvp29), or the day of the race beginning at 8 a.m.
Race fees are $10 for students age 18 and younger, and $20 for adults. T-shirts may also be purchased for an additional $10. Proceeds support The Dalles cross country program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.