A day of personal-best performances carried The Dalles High boys cross country team to the Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference district cross country championship Oct. 25 at McIver State Park, near Estacada.

The Riverhawks, led by the 1-2 finish of senior Juan Diego Contreras and junior Leo Lemann, scored 22 team points – 12 better than runner-up and familiar foe, Crook County. The Dalles and Crook County both dropped down from the Class 5A ranks this season after competing for years in the Intermountain Conference.