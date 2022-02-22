The Dalles High Riverhawks boys basketball team has momentum after winning five of its past seven Intermountain Conference games, and with one more win in their final regular season contest, they’ll clinch a Class 5A state playoff berth.
The No. 16-ranked Hawks (5-4 IMC, 12-8 overall) were scheduled to face the No. 17-ranked Crook County High Cowboys (4-5 IMC, 7-15) in their final game Tuesday at Crook County High School in Prineville (result was after the printed edition deadline). A win would give the Hawks third place in the six-team IMC and a position in the 16-team state playoffs beginning March 4.
The Hawks won Friday, 73-41, over the Pendleton High Buckaroos (0-9 IMC, 1-20) at Pendleton High School. Led by sophomore guard Cooper Cummings (14 points) and junior post Braden Schwartz (team-high 16 points), the Hawks jumped in front 22-4 after the first quarter and built a 41-9 halftime lead. The lopsided win was the largest margin (32 points) of victory for the Hawks this year.
“It’s nice to have a little momentum towards the end of the season and the guys are coming together and playing together as a team,” said Coach Greg Cummings. “We’re moving the ball around well and playing great defense and it’s fun to watch and good timing for us at the end of the season and everyone is healthy. Anything can happen at the end of the season. We just have to make sure that we finish strong and get a win against Crook County. We’re in the driver’s seat for how we want to finish our season. We’re playing some of the best basketball that we’ve played all year in the last week.”
In their final home game of the season, Feb. 15 on Senior Night at Kurtz Gym, the Hawks came up with another big win, 58-40, over the No. 13-ranked Ridgeview High Ravens. The Hawks’ explosive offensive attack was clearly evident as they built a 22-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and remained in front the rest of the game.
Four players scored in double figures for the balanced Riverhawks: Cooper Cummings (11 points), junior Styles Deleon (10); and sophomores Andre Niko (10), and Henry Begay (11).
The contest marked the final home game of The Dalles High careers of seniors Jaxon Pullen, David Rodriguez, Noah Kendall, and Tristan Bass, who recently returned to the lineup after recovering from a knee injury.
“Tristan is a great player and he’s a great asset to our team,” said Cummings. “We’re really monitoring his minutes at this point, because we don’t want him to re-aggravate his injury.
“It’s good to see the kids coming together and realizing what they’re potential is and how good they can really be. I’ve told them all along that I think we’re a top-five team in the state and they’re just now starting to believe it a little bit.”
The Hawks’ strong perimeter shooting of 35 percent (6-for-17) from the three-point line was a key to their win. The Ravens shot 5% (1-for-17) on three-point field goals.
Commented