The No. 16 ranked South Wasco County High Redsides advanced to the second round of the OSAA Class 1A volleyball state playoffs for the first time since 2018, before losing Friday at Damascus Christian.
South Wasco was seeking to reach the state quarterfinals — and a spot in the eight-team state tournament — for the first time since 2017.
The Eagles (21-5) proved to be worthy of their No. 3 ranking, winning 25-15, 25-16, 25-9 over the Redsides (18-8). Damascus Christian, the second-place team from the Valley 10 League, advanced to the Nov. 2 quarterfinals.
The playoff contest marked the conclusion of the South Wasco High volleyball careers of seniors Holly Miles and Hailey Anderson. South Wasco placed second to the Echo Cougars (11-0 league, 21-4 overall) in the Big Sky League with an 8-1 record.
