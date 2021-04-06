Something had to give Friday in a season-ending Special District 4 six-man football matchup between the undefeated South Wasco County Redsides and the unbeaten Joseph Eagles. It was the defending six-man football champion Redsides who concluded the spring season unbeaten following a 45-0 blowout win over the Eagles in Maupin.
South Wasco (5-0) led 26-0 at halftime and then outscored Joseph (4-1) 19-0 in the second half to get the impressive shutout.
The Redsides, guided by Coach Mike Waine, continued the offensive firepower that they’ve utilized throughout the season in which they outscored five opponents by the combined margin of 251-98.
“We played a great game and we just put on a clinic to beat Joseph for our second straight win against them,” said Waine.
South Wasco beat Joseph in the 2019 Class 1A six-man state championship game.
Sherman County wins final game
The Sherman County High Huskies concluded the Special District 4 six-man football spring season with a 40-32 win over Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler on Thursday in Moro.
