Kegler's Corner

The last night of the first half in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league is on tap this week. Going in, Team Who Gives A Split is leading with 26 points, but the next four teams, Hood River Supply, Take Ten, Gutter Dawgs and Double A Orchards can still win as they are only two points behind.

With four points available this week, three of the top five teams have matches against teams that are mathematically out of the running. You might think that gives them a slight advantage, but really, all of the teams in this league can rise up and smite anyone at any time. Let’s see how good we are at prognosticating the first half winner in the Mixed because these final key matches involve some difficult challenges.