We’re down to the season-ending nitty-gritty time in bowling league action at Orchard Lanes, Hood River’s ten-pin palace up on the Heights. Three leagues remain and all are featuring dog fights for their championships.
The elite eight in the first round of the championship bracket matches in the Monday night Industrial league were completed last week. Here are the results: No. 1 seed Pat’s Pro Shop waxed no. 8 seed Kingpinz 22-3; no. 2 seed Collins Aerospace beat no. 7 seed OL’7-10 17-8; no. 6 seed Hood River Supply trounced no. 3 seed Jesse’s Team 22-3; and no. 5 seed wild Giant Studio crushed no. 4 seed Orchard Lanes 22-3.
In the first match, Patrick Olson and John Mayfield stepped up in Pat’s Pro Shop’s big win. Patrick shot a lofty 701 series and John contributed a nice 618 three gamer which was 103 pins over his average. It’s hard to beat action like that. Local bowling’s No. 1 guy, Jeff Miller, keyed Collins Aerospace win in the second match with a 695 series. OL’ 7-10’s dependable anchor man, Lynn Spellman, gave it his best, ending up with a spiffy 678 set but it just wasn’t enough to beat the high-flying Aerospace boys. You could classify the third match as a mild upset even though it was a dominating win for Hood River Supply, principally because of their fearless anchor man, Aaron Troxel and his thumbless pin busting power ball that stirred the sticks to the tune of a mighty fine 668 set. In the fourth match, Wild Giant Studio’s stars, who all reside in The Dalles, were simply too much for Orchard Lanes. Smooth Dustin Ticknor’s 652 and lanky Matt Hodges’ 639 paced their lopsided win.
Here are this week’s final four matches in the Industrial league: No. 1 seed Pat’s Pro Shop vs. no. 6 seed Hood River Supply and no. 2 seed Collins Aerospace against no. 5 seed Wild Giant Studio. What do you think — will we end up with a championship match between the top two seeds or will an underdog prevail? This will be fun to watch.
The seniors in the Wednesday afternoon Colts and Fillies league relish the aspect of getting together every week to socialize with their bowling buddies. They also like to stay active, and bowling is perfect for that. You know what they say, if you don’t use it, you will lose it! They claim they are not serious bowlers, but we think they are a little competitive too. There is one week left in their regular season and three teams still have a chance to take the second round. The Outsiders are leading with 38 wins, but powerhouse Go Granny Gone, and Jesse’s Team are just two back at 36 wins. This week is big because The Outsiders and the dynamo Go Granny Gone trios bowl each other in a pivotal match. If Go Granny Gone wins three games, they will be tied with The Outsiders at 39 wins each. However, in that case, if the intimidating Jesse’s threesome wins all four of their games, they would take the second half with 40 wins! As you can see, there are many possible outcomes, so to save our sanity, we won’t go into it further. We’ll report the results next week.
This will be a fun one too. Whoever takes the second round will earn the right to bowl for the league championship against Verna’s Team who took the first round.
The hot-shot Wednesday night Fraternal league finished its third-round last week and Electronic Assemblers took it going away. Congratulations to the Electronics Assemblers crew, Ron Ward, George Buck, and Bill Pullum. Taking the third round is important because by doing so, the Electronics Assemblers crew qualified for the league championship roll-off this week with The 3 Pendejos and 6th Street Bistro who took the first two rounds. These three teams are loaded with top notch bowlers. 200 average fireballer Stan Pratnicki anchors the 3 Pendejos squad. Gaudy 216 average Jeremy Bloom whose effortless style and big 205 average Bryan Mason make their 6th Street Bistro bunch hard to beat. The Assemblers are anchored by 206 average Bill Pullum who has long been one of the top players in town. Don’t be fooled by that 206 average, Bill has battled some injuries this season and we all know he’s easily 15 pins a game better than that.
These three hot teams will be joined in the roll-off by a wild-card team who won the most points but did not win a round. Incredibly, this isn’t set yet because the BB and MWB teams tied for this wild-card spot so they will have to have a roll-off match to determine the actual wild-card team. Both of these teams are also loaded with big-time bowlers. The BB boys are anchored by the aforementioned all-star Jeff Miller who is carrying a heady 220 average and his teammate Dustin Ticknor is carrying a 204 average. MWB is led by young Levi Phelps who has made quantum leaps in his bowling skills this season and is now carrying an awesome 214 average.
Isn’t this fun? Let’s go bowling, everybody!
HIGH LEAGUE GAMES AND SERIES LAST WEEK:
Monday night Industrial:
Patrick Olson: 254, 245, 701
Jeff Miller: 268, 695
Lynn Spellman: 246, 678
Aaron Troxel: 242, 668
Dustin Ticknor: 242, 652
John Mayfield: 258
Steve Byers: 240
Joey Sheirbon: 237
Woody Eskildsen: 235
Nancy Asai: 204
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies:
Lynn Spellman: 216,205
Mike Sherrell: 215
Jesse Flores: 209
Len Allen: 201
Ken Kramer: 201
Wednesday night Fraternal:
Levi Phelps: 669
Jeremy Bloom: 237, 665
Bill Pullum: 660
Josh Worth: 654
George Buck: 268
Jeff Miller: 251
Rich Sabo: 236
Patrick Olson: 235
