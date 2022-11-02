Kegler's Corner

Chad Mason is our star bowler of the week. Young Mr. Mason fired his second career perfect 300 game in the Tuesday Nite Mixed last week. He went on to post a solid 702 three game series. That pushed Chad’s average up to 221 pins per game which puts him in the No. 3 spot for high average in the city behind Jeff Miller and Pat Olson. Pretty heady company, indeed!

Clearly, Chad has the formula to score big at Orchard Lanes: He’s young, strong, and puts lots of speed and revs on his ball. Plus, most importantly, he plays the lanes properly, employing the simplest, best angle of attack to get strikes.