The Dalles versus Hood River Valley, boys soccer

Hood River Valley versus The Dalles, boys varisty soccer, May 1, 2021.

 Mark B. Gibson photos

The Dalles spoiled Hood River Valley’s unblemished record against league boys soccer opponents Thursday, but the Eagles still earned the top seed in this week’s single-elimination district playoffs.

The Riverhawks played HRV to a 1-1 tie last week in The Dalles. That result had no bearing on the playoff seeding, as the Riverhawks were already scheduled to host a first-round playoff match Monday against Redmond (result was unavailable at press time for the printed edition). Hood River has a first-round playoff bye and will host Monday’s Pendleton-Crook County winner Wednesday night at Henderson Stadium in the semifinals. No. 2 seed Ridgeview of Redmond also had a first-round bye and will host the winner of The Dalles-Redmond match, also in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Both the Riverhawks and Eagles won matches last week: The Dalles defeated Redmond 6-4 on March 30; HRV shut out Pendleton 4-0 that same day.