The Dalles spoiled Hood River Valley’s unblemished record against league boys soccer opponents Thursday, but the Eagles still earned the top seed in this week’s single-elimination district playoffs.
The Riverhawks played HRV to a 1-1 tie last week in The Dalles. That result had no bearing on the playoff seeding, as the Riverhawks were already scheduled to host a first-round playoff match Monday against Redmond (result was unavailable at press time for the printed edition). Hood River has a first-round playoff bye and will host Monday’s Pendleton-Crook County winner Wednesday night at Henderson Stadium in the semifinals. No. 2 seed Ridgeview of Redmond also had a first-round bye and will host the winner of The Dalles-Redmond match, also in Wednesday’s semifinals.
Both the Riverhawks and Eagles won matches last week: The Dalles defeated Redmond 6-4 on March 30; HRV shut out Pendleton 4-0 that same day.
