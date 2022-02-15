Columbia High wrestlers Cassidy Hipskind and Jessica Polkinghorn each placed eighth in the WIAA Region 3 girls wrestling tournament Saturday in Aberdeen.
Hipskind won two of five 130-pound matches for the Bruins, who scored 16 team points. She won her opening match by fall over Tess Longoria of Sumner. After a quarterfinal loss dropped Hipskind into the consolation round, she rebounded with a first-round pin over Savannah McMurtry of Evergreen.
Polkinghorn had a similar path to her eighth-place finish. She won her first match by first-round fall over Declyn Foster of Elma, but lost in the quarterfinals. Polkinghorn rebounded with a pin over Zoey Cook of Hoquiam. The Columbia frosh then lost a close, 12-10, decision in the seventh-place match.
The Bruins’ 16 points placed them 30th in the team standings out of 51 schools. Aberdeen won the championship with 153 points.
