The Dufur High Rangers qualified for the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf state championship tournament following a second-place finish in the Special District 4 Tourney on Tuesday at the Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton.
Dufur junior Tora Timinski shot 77 on Monday and 80 on Tuesday for a 157 to earn medalist honors, as she remained undefeated (7-0) this year. Sophomore Molly Cochenour shot a two-round personal-best score of 229 and she took seventh place overall.
Senior Piper Neal shot 238 for 14th place and Allie Masterson shot 269 for 25th place to help lead Dufur to a two-day, second-place score of 885. Amelie Dearmond shot a non-counting score of 275 for Dufur. Thirty-nine golfers competed in the girls tourney. La Grande took first place at 867, followed by Dufur and Baker at 972. All three teams advanced to state.
The Lady Rangers will compete in the state tourney May 16-17 at Eagle Crest Ridge Resort’s Ridge Course in Redmond.
The Rangers boys squad of freshman Klayton Schanno and seniors Wyatt Miller and Konner Donovan competed in the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 3 Tournament in Pendleton. Schanno shot a 218 and took 13th place overall. Miller shot 281 for 33rd place and Donovan shot 285 for 35th place out of 42 golfers in the event.
Commented