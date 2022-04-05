The No. 5-ranked Class 1A Dufur/South Wasco County High Rangers extended their win streak to six straight following a doubleheader sweep on the road over the Class 3A Horizon Christian High Hawks (3-4) April 1 in Tualatin.
Dufur won the opener, 14-0, followed by a 5-0 win in the nightcap. On March 29, the Rangers opened their 16-game Class 2A/1A Special District 7 regular season schedule with a 21-0 win over the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake High Cougars (0-3) at Lyle High School.
The senior trio of pitchers Carson Smith, Brock LaFaver and Isaac Anthony combined for 12 strikeouts in Dufur’s five-inning no-hitter over the Cougars. The Ranger offense totaled 12 hits with the trio of seniors Kaleb Pence (3-for-4, seven RBI), Gabe Petroff (1-for-2, three RBI) and LaFaver (2-for-2, three RBI) leading the way.
The Rangers were seeking to win their seventh straight game Tuesday in a non-league home contest against the Columbia High Bruins (1-4) of Washington’s Class 1A Trico League (result was after the printed edition deadline).
The Rangers’ next game is an 11 a.m. SD7 doubleheader Saturday at the Stanfield/Echo High Tigers (1-5). The Rangers follow with an area rivalry home match-up against the Sherman/Arlington/Condon/Wheeler High Huskies (1-1) April 12 at 4:30 p.m. at Dufur High School.
Lyle drops two to Rockets
Lyle faced the Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii High Rockets (4-4) in an April 2 home doubleheader. The Rockets won the first game, 17-5, in a six-inning contest that was shortened via the 10-run rule. Game 2 was a more evenly played contest that the Rockets won, 16-12. The Cougars played competitively with 10 hits, compared to 11 for the Rockets. Junior Isaac Marble led the Cougar offense with three doubles in the two games.
The Cougars play their next contest in an 11 a.m. road doubleheader Saturday versus the Weston-McEwen High TigerScots (2-0).
Sherman earns first win
The Huskies won their first game March 29, 9-7, over the Pendleton High Buckaroos JV squad at Pendleton High School. The Huskies’ April 2 home contest versus Weston-McEwen was canceled because of a shortage of umpires.
The Huskies were scheduled to play Columbia High on Monday in White Salmon (result was after the printed edition deadline). Their next contest is an 11 a.m. doubleheader Saturday on the road versus the No. 13 ranked Heppner/Ione Mustangs (4-2).
