South Wasco County Redsides six-man football

The South Wasco County Redsides return to the gridiron in the six-man football season. They will open the season against the Harper Charter High Hornets in Maupin on Sept. 2.

 CGN photo/file

The South Wasco County High Redsides have an optimistic outlook as they prepare for the six-man football season, with all but one player returning from a year ago.

They also will welcome their Class 1A Special District 1 opponents to a new football field and sports complex. South Wasco’s home opener is Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. versus the Harper Charter High Hornets in Maupin. The contest will mark the Redsides’ first home game in 17 months because of construction of the new track and field complex last year (South Wasco played seven away games).