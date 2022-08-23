The South Wasco County High Redsides have an optimistic outlook as they prepare for the six-man football season, with all but one player returning from a year ago.
They also will welcome their Class 1A Special District 1 opponents to a new football field and sports complex. South Wasco’s home opener is Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. versus the Harper Charter High Hornets in Maupin. The contest will mark the Redsides’ first home game in 17 months because of construction of the new track and field complex last year (South Wasco played seven away games).
Six-man football is officially sanctioned by the OSAA this season, with state playoffs and championship trophies. Twenty-three teams in three leagues comprise six-man football. The top-three teams from each league qualify for the playoffs.
The Redsides, guided by Coach Mike Wain and assistant Michael Carter, started practice Aug. 15 with 10 of 11 players returning from last year’s squad that had a 3-4 record. Remington Anderson-Sheer was the Redsides’ only senior a year ago. The Redsides also have two freshmen for a total of 12 players on the roster.
“Since we only lost one senior, I think we should have another pretty good season,” said Wain. “Playing on our brand new field will certainly be exciting. We won’t have to travel 2,600 miles like we did last year. Like any team, as long as we stay healthy, then I think we’ll have some success. We have three seniors who have been with our program all four years and we have a couple of good freshmen coming in, too.”
The senior trio of quarterback/defensive back Ian Ongers and offensive lineman/linebacker James Best and Dominic Marquez will help provide leadership for the Redsides. Juniors Joey Holloway and Dylon Wustoff have varsity experience, as well, and they’ll be counted on to help lead the Redsides. Holloway and Best are expected to anchor the defense at the linebacker positions.
“We were a young team last year with seven freshmen, so it was kind of a growing year for us,” said Wain. “Those guys have been in the program now for over a year and so they understand things a little more and they’re a year older and a little wiser, too. Our league is stacked with lots of good teams though, so we’ll see how everything shakes out.”
Sophomores who are expected to help bolster the Redside ground game include running backs Colby Brace and Storm McCoy.
“A lot of kids were putting in extra effort by coming into the weight room during the off season and working out either on their own or with Coach Carter,” said Wain. “We’ve seen a lot of kids just coming in and putting in a really good effort to prepare of the season.”
The other top three teams of the nine-team league include the defending six-man state champion Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler Eagles who were 10-0 last season. The Echo High Cougars were 4-3 and the Prairie City High Panthers were 6-2.
“If we can sneak out a win against one any of the top three teams in our league, then I think we’ll have chance to get a playoff run,” said Wain. “We have to come up with a couple of big wins and then we should be able to extend our season into the playoffs. I think we’re going to surprise a lot of teams. Ian comes back at quarterback, and it’s been fun watching him grow and mature as an all-around athlete. He did a heck of good job for us last year and I think he’ll be one of the best quarterbacks in our league.”
The Redsides begin their nine-game season with a 6 p.m. jamboree Saturday on the road versus the North Lake High Cowboys. The schedule includes four home games and four road games.
