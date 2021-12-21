Columbia High girls played just one game for the second straight week, after having another two games canceled. Corbett defeated the Bruins, 71-30, on Dec. 13. Corbett is now 7-0 this season; Columbia dropped to 0-3. Columbia has a home-and-away series scheduled against Riverside High – Dec. 20 at home and Dec. 22 at Boardman, prior to Christmas. The Bruins return after the holiday to play at home vs. Elma on Dec. 27; at Hood River Valley on Dec. 28; and at Stevenson on Dec. 30.
Corbett defeats Columbia basketball girls, again, 71-30
- By Joe Petshow For Columbia Gorge News
