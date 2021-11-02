Playoff-bound Tenino won its fourth football game in a row, 46-8, at Columbia High on Saturday.
The season-ending nonleague game tested the young Columbia team (2-7 overall, 1-3 Trico League), which was able to avoid a shutout with sophomore Wesley White’s fourth-quarter touchdown run. Junior Avery Schalk added the two-point conversion for the Bruins.
Tenino (8-1 overall) led 38-0 at halftime and used the second half to fine-tune its game and give its reserves some playing time in anticipation of the 1A state playoffs.
The Bruins entered Friday’s contest coming off their second win of the season Oct. 22, when White produced a four-touchdown, 119-yard rushing effort in a 33-22 Trico win over Fort Vancouver. White finished with 50 yards on 13 carries against Tenino. Teammate Petey Schlegel led the Bruin defense with 10 tackles. Frosh Sawyer Muehlbauer and junior Austin MacCormack added six tackles apiece.
