Seton Catholic asserted itself with its second through fifth runners at the Oct. 28 District IV boys cross country meet and the result was a championship performance over La Center and Columbia.
Columbia had personal bests from five of its seven runners, but the Bruins couldn’t overcome the bunching of Seton nor the personal bests from three of LaCenter’s top five.
Seton’s second through fifth runners were within 14 seconds of each other (12, 14, 15, 16), leading to a team score of 55 points, 10 better than runner-up LaCenter, and 13 clear of Columbia. Seton’s top runner, frosh Sam Soto, was third overall.
LaCenter’s Joseph Blanshan, the pre-race favorite, covered the 5,000-meter layout at Lewis River Golf Course in the fastest time, 16 minutes, 14 seconds.
The top three teams qualified for this weekend’s state meet at Sun Willow Golf Course in Pasco.
Columbia was led by junior Camden Uffelman, who lowered his personal best by 19 seconds to 17:15. Four other Bruin runners also recorded PRs, including sophomore August Lorincz who ran 18:02 – an eight-second PR - to finish ninth. Fellow sophomore Henry Wilson had Columbia’s biggest time drop, 28 seconds, and was 13th in 18:26. Frosh teammate Garrett Koch improved 17 seconds, with his 18:35 effort in 17th place.
