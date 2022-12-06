Matthias Posini led Columbia High wrestlers at last weekend’s Estacada Tournament.

Posini finished third in the 285-pound division of the 13-team tourney. The Bruin won his first match by fall over Ethan Stalcup of Estacada before losing in the semifinals to eventual runner-up, Carl Orchard of Corbett by fall. Posini bounced back in the third-place match, pinning Miguel Arzeta of Corbett.