Columbia High’s young football team made some strides forward Friday, but Goldendale had a few more weapons in its arsenal as reflected by the Timberwolves’ 25-8 win in the Klickitat County Cup.
It was Goldendale’s second straight win over Columbia, and this one resulted in the Timberwolves obtaining the cup for the next year — in the form of an actual trophy.
The strides forward from the Bruins included reducing Goldendale’s point total by 50% compared to a season ago. On the other hand, Columbia had trouble putting its own points on the board.
“I guess the positives are that we cut the amount of points that we gave up to them last year in half,” Coach Dan Smith said of the Bruins’ 52-20 loss in 2021. “But unfortunately, we weren’t able to put points on the board like we were last year.
“I have to give credit to Goldendale; they were definitely the more physical team. They kind of dominated the line of scrimmage and took advantage of a little bit of the youth that we have. I think we were a little bit shell-shocked early on, so it took a little bit to recover.”
Columbia spotted Goldendale a three-touchdown lead before pulling within 19-8 on junior quarterback Wesley White’s 10-yard touchdown pass to sophomore transfer Dylan Nortz late in the third quarter. White ran in the two-point conversion, sparking some life into the home crowd. Goldendale added a clinching touchdown in the final period.
“Our kids gave great effort right to the end,” Smith said. “We had a chance to run a little bit of our two-minute drill in the end and they competed right up to the final horn.”
Columbia moved the ball at times offensively, but stingy Goldendale never let the Bruins reel off a big play. “For the most part we did a good job of running our veer (offense), making the correct reads,” Smith said. “We just couldn’t break things open. And part of that was a little bit of that newness to it … just understanding how quickly the pitch read comes sometimes and not being able to get the ball out in space.
“As far as making the correct reads, I thought Wes did a good job, especially for his first live action.”
Goldendale limited Columbia to less than 100 net yards rushing on 32 carries. White completed 4 of 21 passes — including the 10-yard TD toss. “That (rushing) number was kind of reduced because of some of the negative yardage plays we had (including) fumbles that we had to recover,” Smith said. White’s passes included some drops and breakups by a Goldendale defense that was keying on the Bruin passing game once the Timberwolves had their lead.
“(Many of those) passing situations, Goldendale could kind of pin their ears back and come at us,” Smith said.
One of the game’s longest plays from scrimmage by Columbia was called back because of a penalty. Smith said had the Bruins been able to capitalize on that play it could have shifted momentum in Columbia’s favor — especially because of what happened a few plays later. Trailing 13-0, Columbia had ripped off a 50-yard run that was negated by a holding penalty. A few plays later, Goldendale picked off a White pass and returned it for a touchdown.
“That broke the game open for Goldendale,” Smith said.
The Columbia coach spent little time lamenting the loss with his players after the game, as the Gorge Bowl — the Bruins’ rival game with Stevenson — is up next this Friday. Last year’s contest was decided when Stevenson blocked a fourth-quarter field goal attempt and returned it for a touchdown for a 6-0 win.
There’s “for sure” a bad taste in a few mouths from that outcome lingering among Columbia faithful, Smith said. “It’s definitely something we talked about … as far as (waking up Saturday) and it’s Stevenson week and we have an opportunity to get back to .500 on the season and get that the Gorge Bowl back, where it rightfully belongs, as far as our players are concerned.
“I think it’s going to be a good game. You know, those rivalry games, they always have that aura about them. I think the team that’s able to quiet the noise is going to come out on top.”
Stevenson has won three of the past four games after Columbia had won three in a row from 2014-2016. Stevenson lost its 2022 opener last week, 39-6, to visiting King’s Way Christian. The Bulldogs were baffled by King’s Way quarterback Brayden Schiefer, who completed 21 passes for more than 450 yards and five touchdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.