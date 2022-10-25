Columbia High’s girls cross country team won the 2022 Trico League championship race last Friday at Vancouver Lake.
There were indications earlier this season that the Bruins were closing the gap on the Trico League’s elite girls cross country program, Seton Catholic. At last week’s Trico meet, Coach Michael Hannigan’s Columbia girls team overtook the Cougars, winning the title by three points, 40 to 43.
Seton’s junior Alexis Leone, the two-time defending league and district champion, and the 2021 Class 1A state champion, easily won the league individual title. In fact, Seton went 1-2, with junior Avery Garrison finishing second. But Seton, missing two of its varsity runners from earlier this season, couldn’t match Columbia’s depth.
As she has all season, senior Leah Zimmerman led the Bruin effort, finishing fifth overall in 21 minutes, 31 seconds. The other key to the title was the finish of sophomore Raina McAllister, who was seventh overall and the Bruins’ No. 2 runner. Columbia’s third through fifth runners — Damarys Alvarez, Reyna Pinchot and Grace Bjelland-Lathim — were 12th, 13th and 15th. Zimmerman, Alvarez, and Bjelland-Lathim also were a part of Columbia’s 2021 third-place team.
Columbia, which like Seton was missing two of its varsity runners — Esther Kline and Leah Swanson — will race at the District 4 meet Thursday at Lewis River Golf Course east of Woodland. The meet begins at 10:30 a.m. with the 5,000-meter 1A girls race. The top three scoring teams at district will qualify for the state championship in Pasco on Nov. 5. In addition, the top 21 finishing boys and girls will qualify for state.
The Columbia boys were third in the last week’s Trico League meet behind winner La Center and Seton. The Bruin boys were led by senior third-place finisher Camden Uffelman, who ran the 5,000-meter race in a season best 17:27. Columbia’s talented sophomore runners, Noah Slayton, and Garrett Koch, were 10th and 15th. Also scoring points — top five team — for the Bruins were senior Calvin Andrews, who was 22nd, and sophomore Cole Wooding, who was 28th.
