Columbia High’s girls cross country team won the 2022 Trico League championship race last Friday at Vancouver Lake.

There were indications earlier this season that the Bruins were closing the gap on the Trico League’s elite girls cross country program, Seton Catholic. At last week’s Trico meet, Coach Michael Hannigan’s Columbia girls team overtook the Cougars, winning the title by three points, 40 to 43.