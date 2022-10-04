The path to Trico League volleyball supremacy continues to go through Castle Rock and La Center, as the Columbia High Bruins experienced this past week.
Columbia opened its league schedule by losing in straight sets at Castle Rock on Sept. 27 and at home to La Center on Sept. 29.
Columbia Coach Heidi Shultz had said last week that the front-loaded Trico schedule would test the Bruins, who were 4-1 heading into conference matches. Castle Rock’s lineup features returning first-team all-leaguers, Paige Kessler and Kynsi Bayes, and second teamer Samantha Farland. When those three, or a combination of the three, were in the front row, the Rockets controlled the net.
The first two sets were competitive once Columbia recovered from its slow start in the opener, with Castle Rock winning 25-16 and 25-14. It was 12-3 in the first set before the Bruins earned a sideout. Columbia freshman Sara Miller had back-to-back put aways at the net, the second of which pulled the Bruins within 12-7.
It was 14-8 in the second set, when Castle Rock started to pull away. Columbia led 3-1 early in the third set before Castle Rock’s Bayes got on a service run to spark the Rockets to a 14-3 lead. The Rockets were ahead 15-4, when Columbia’s Jessica Polkinghorn got on a service run. Her serves and some shaky service return by Castle Rock enabled Columbia to close within 15-12 on a Miller kill shot. The Rockets scored 10 of the next 12 points to win the match.
La Center’s front line of 2021 Trico offensive player of the year, Ella Schoene, a 6-foot-1 senior, Alyse Webberley, a 6-2 senior, and Billie Ross proved dominant, especially early. La Center won the first set 25-11 after taking 8-1 and 19-4 leads. It also didn’t help Columbia’s cause that the Bruins were missing a few varsity players because of illness. Shultz plugged the holes with junior varsity players.
The second set, a 25-14 La Center win, featured more kill shots from the visitors and Columbia showing off its defensive skills. The Bruin hustle allowed them to stay in many points despite the La Center size and hitting advantage.
Time and time again, scrappy Columbia kept ball in play, but they weren’t able to convert enough of them to turn the match’s momentum. The third match, at 25-7, was decided when Ross stuff-blocked an attempted Bruin return.
“We’re not super experienced at the net, but we’re coming along I think,” Shultz said. “Hopefully we’ll match up better this week.
“We’re going back and working hard in practice to get better. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
Columbia finishes the first half of league matches on Oct. 11. The Bruins’ schedule this week includes: a home match Oct. 4 vs. Stevenson; another home match Oct. 6 vs. King’s Way Christian; and an away match Oct. 11 at Seton Catholic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.