Columbia High swept a doubleheader against Stanfield on Saturday to improve its record to 2-1 early this baseball season.
The Bruins won the opener 12-7, as they recorded 13 hits. Bryson Sauter led the way with three of those hits and freshman Ben Borton added two, including a double. Porter Haskell, Wyatt Stelma and Garrett Kock shared pitching duty for Columbia.
Columbia won the second game, 17-7, behind a 17-hit attack. Leading the way at the plate were William Shute, Sauter, Kock, Wesley White, and Borton, all with two hits apiece. Nate Roth had three hits and earned the pitching win. Shute threw the final 3 1/3 innings for the Bruins.
Columbia High lost 14-0 in its season opening baseball game March 16 against visiting Dufur High. The Bruins were led offensively by Sauter, Roth and Sawyer Muehlbauer, who each had hits against the Rangers. The contest ended after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
“The Dufur game was our first game and a tough one for this young team,” Coach Mike Muehlbauer said.
Columbia returns to the diamond this week with scheduled home games Tuesday against Stevenson and Thursday against Riverside. The first pitch both games is set for 4 p.m.
Columbia opens league play March 29 with a doubleheader against King’s Way Christian beginning at 3 p.m.
