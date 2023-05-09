The No. 13-ranked Columbia High Bruins came into the WIAA Class 1A District 4 boys soccer playoffs after winning their final three regular season Trico league games to finish in second place in the eight-team standings. Having that momentum in the postseason was a benefit for the Bruins, who won a May 6 playoff game at home, 6-1, over the Elma High Eagles (10-8).

The Bruins (10-2 league, 12-4 overall), guided by Coach Daniel Mangum, scored five goals in the first 20 minutes to take control of the contest.