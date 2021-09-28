Columbia High used pack mentality to race to a boys cross country win Thursday at a hilly Strawberry Island course in North Bonneville (on Hamilton Island).
The Bruins scored 17 team points to easily defeat four other scoring teams at the meet, held under sunny skies with the Columbia River, Beacon Rock and Table Mountain as backdrops.
Columbia went 1-2-3-5-6 and was led by junior Camden Uffelman, who won the 5,000-meter race by nearly a minute in 18 minutes, 45 seconds. Sophomore August Lorincz was second (19:43) and frosh Noah Slayton third (19:49). Junior Calvin Andrews led a group of four Columbia runners between fifth and ninth places.
The latter group was within 21 seconds of each other, and the Bruins’ two through seven runners were in a 43-second pack.
“The boys had a very strong front running pack,” Columbia Coach Mike Hannigan said. “They have been training as a group and the benefits of working together are showing.”
Of Uffelman, Hannigan said, “Camden basically led the whole way. He had a great week of training and is feeling confident and healthy.”
Onalaska, Kalama and Stevenson finished in that order behind the Bruins in the boys competition.
Stevenson won the girls race, 27-35, over Columbia, despite a 2-3-4 finish from Ella Zimmerman, Raina McAllister, and Esther Kline. Stevenson’s Isabella Spencer won the race and four of her teammates finished 5-6-7-8 for the Bulldogs’ winning team score.
Hill work has been a big part of the Bruins’ training thus far this season and that benefited them on the Strawberry Island layout. The terrain will be much flatter Wednesday, when Columbia runs in a three-school Trico League meet at Vancouver’s Pacific Community Park - along with host King’s Way Christian and Stevenson. Racing begins at 3:45 p.m. The Bruins have a home meet, Oct. 13.
Commented