“There are only four kinds of people in this world: Those who have been caregivers, those who currently are caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers.”
—Rosalynn Carter
And yet most of us are not prepared for the challenges of caregiving: caring for someone recovering from a stroke, someone with memory loss, or someone who needs support to continue living in their own home.
It’s difficult, challenging, and may continue for years but we carry on and learn by doing what needs to be done. But it’s not unusual for the caregiver to ignore their own health jeopardizing the care they can provide.
If you are a caregiver, you may be asking how do I take care of myself? How do I manage my emotions: the guilt, anger, and depression that often accompanies caregiving? How do I increase my self-confidence in coping with the demands of caregiving? And how do I find the community resources when I need support?
Powerful Tools for Caregivers (https://www.powerfultoolsforcaregivers.org/) can help answer those questions. It is a six-session class held once a week led by experienced class leaders.
The next class in Oregon is virtual and will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays starting on Sept. 13th, sponsored by Community Connections of Northern Oregon. To register contact Kathy Ganung at kathyg@ccno.org or 541-963-3186.
It is hoped that more Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes can be held in person in the Gorge if there are more trained leaders. To become a trained leader, GOBHI (Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc.) is offering a virtual training 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 19 through Sept. 23. That is 15 hours but if you have the time and are interested in helping others learn how to care for themselves while caring for others, it is worth it. The cost is $200 plus $30 for the book. If you want to register or if you have questions, email Britta Willson at bwillson@gobhi.org. The deadline to register is September 1st.
•••
My wife and I are back home from our trip driving to California to spend time with our children — and thankfully missing the 100-degree heat. (We did feel a little guilty!) It was a great trip, but I did learn several lessons.
First, being away for eleven nights felt like four nights too long.
Second, you don’t need to worry about stopping every few hours to stretch your legs — your bladder will remind you.
And finally, and most importantly, if you’re going to use the Google Maps app for directions, make sure you know how to use it before you leave. Learning to use it while seeking the best route out of Bakersfield is not good for any relationship. Trust me!
•••
Brain Tease: How do you make the number 7 even without addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division? Hint: It’s not really a math problem.
•••
To catch up on the “Remember When” question, here are the names of those who sent in correct answers from the last three weeks.
July 20 - Pentagon Papers: Pat Evenson-Brady, Lana Tepfer, Dave Lutgens, Doug Nelson, Rhonda Spies, Donna Mollett, Rebecca Abrams, and Steven Woolpert the quilt raffle ticket winner.
July 27 - Lightening bug or firefly: Scott Franke, Rebecca Abrams, Dave Lutgens, Margo Dameier, Deborah Medina, Rhonda Spies, Lana Tepfer, Judy Hanson, Doug Nelson, Billie Maxwell, Chuck Rice, and Patty Burnet the quilt raffle ticket winner.
Aug. 3 - Jaws: Lana Tepfer, Rhonda Spies, and Donna Mollett and Doug Nelson who both remembered the fictional beach town was Amity Island and are this week’s winners of a quilt raffle ticket each.
This week’s question is a tough one — well, at least my wife couldn’t answer it. The bestselling single in 1969 was “Sugar, Sugar” outselling The Rolling Stones, The Temptations, and The Fifth Dimension. For this week’s “Remember When” question, what was the name of this fictional cartoon band? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788, or mail it with their previous single, “Feelin’ So Good (S.K.O.O.B.Y-D.O.O)”,
•••
Well, it has been another week, thankful for all the skilled and dedicated firefighters and support personnel. Until we meet again, it’s always good to be back in the Gorge.
•••
“It’s paradoxical that the idea of living a long life appeals to everyone, but the idea of getting old doesn’t appeal to anyone.”
— Andy Rooney
•••
Nutritious home-delivered and in-person meals are available at noon Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
Seniors of Mosier Valley (541-980-1157) - Mondays and Wednesdays; Hood River Valley Adult Center (541-386-2060); Sherman County Senior and Community Center (541-565-3191); The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels (541-298-8333)
•••
For meal sites in Washington, call Klickitat County Senior Services – Goldendale office (509-773-3757) or the White Salmon office (509-493-3068); Skamania County Senior Services (509-427-3990).
•••
Answer: Drop the “S”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.