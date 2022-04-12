Ronald Rivers
1. What makes you the best choice for Hood River County Commission Chair?
I have been a Hood River County resident most of my life. My interests and time have always been devoted to the citizens of this county. I have served on the following boards: Middle Fork Irrigation District, Hood River Grower-Shipper Association, Hood River-Tsuruta Sister City Board (representing Hood River County), Pear Bureau Executive Board, Hood River County Commission chair for 12 years, Hood River County Board member assigned to NORCOR and am currently serving as chair on the County Budget committee. I have never been affiliated with a private or self-serving interest group. I am here for all the residents of Hood River County.
2. A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout the Gorge. What role do you believe Hood River County is able to play in finding solutions, and what solutions do you support?
Hood River County has been addressing affordable housing for many years. When I was chair of the commission in 2011, the BOC reached out to the public to sell property in the City of Hood River to initiate a housing project in Hood River. After four months of meetings with the public it was decided to sell the county property on Oak Street to fund the affordable housing project. Hood River Crossing was the result. We had 281 applicants for 42 units. There is still a definite need for affordable housing in Hood River County.
3. Homelessness is also a community concern in Hood River County. Is this a county issue, and if so what solutions do you support?
Homelessness is an issue for everyone in Hood River County. In Hood River County we have community services to assist with this problem, Mid-Columbia Community Action Council, Hood River Shelter Services and Helping Hands Against Violence to name a few. The best we can do as citizens of Hood River County is to support these organizations not only with our donations but also with our volunteer time.
4. What do you see as Hood River County’s greatest need/priority going foreward?
Hood River County’s greatest need/priority in the future is to attempt to meet the needs of all its citizens in a positive approach. From Cascade Locks to Parkdale, we are all Hood River County.
