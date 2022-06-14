Why is June Pride Month?
We celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month because of the Stonewall Riots that took place in 1969. On June 28, there was a police raid at the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in New York City. At the time, it was very normal for police to raid gay bars and arrest anyone without identification, men in drag or women not wearing at least three pieces of feminine clothing. However, on the night of June 28, things became violent, spurring a series of riots throughout the coming days, where gay people demanded rights. This is widely considered a huge turning point in the fight for gay rights.
Why do we still celebrate Pride Month when gay people have rights now?
Pride is a celebration of all the progress we’ve made, and also a reminder that we still have a ways to go! Gay marriage was just legalized in 2015, less than a decade ago, and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is proposed all the time. Trans people, especially, are often having their rights called into question and their identities denied, which is why it’s so important to band together as a community, just like they did at Stonewall.
Can I go to Pride events if I’m not LGBTQ+?
Absolutely! Allies are so important to the LGBTQ+ community. Though there may be some events that aim to create a space specifically for those who identify as LGBTQ+, most are more than happy for allies to attend. If you’re not sure, you can always ask!
