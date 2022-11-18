'Tis The Season on Dock Grade

Bingen/White Salmon Community Partners volunteers Joyce and Ron Schultz helped get White Salmon Dock Grade decorated with a group of volunteers on Sunday, Nov, 13. More than 250 ornaments will hang above the street. 

 Chelsea Marr photo

Keep property prices down

Who benefits from a policy of cleaning up dog feces? Not the grass, not the wild creatures, and not you and me, brothers and sisters, those who don't stand to gain from rising property prices in the Gorge. I am not a dog owner, I don't like dogs, but I feel a sad fury every time I see the man down the street clean up after his miniature schnauzer in accordance with the rules from on high.