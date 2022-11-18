Keep property prices down
Who benefits from a policy of cleaning up dog feces? Not the grass, not the wild creatures, and not you and me, brothers and sisters, those who don't stand to gain from rising property prices in the Gorge. I am not a dog owner, I don't like dogs, but I feel a sad fury every time I see the man down the street clean up after his miniature schnauzer in accordance with the rules from on high.
Keep rents down, keep the posh upper middle class at bay, don't contribute to the steady flow of hoarded, ill-begotten wealth into what used to be a community of workers and honest citizens. What we can do to make this place unappealing for the white elite, we should do. When we have reclaimed our cities, we can get to work beautifying them. Jump-start the machines of justice by not cleaning up after your dog.
When I was a child, World War II was ongoing. I remember that there were several commonly used items that were rationed, among them being gasoline.
Today we are facing a threat greater than World War II, namely climate change. The threats from this condition are vastly more dangerous to the inhabitants of the earth. In fact, the extinction of species on the earth has begun and is accelerating daily. The human species is at risk. The beginning of this process is behind us and moving rapidly toward its conclusion.
Yet it seems not to have the existential weight that is warranted. I believe that if there were some limits set on the use of gasoline and toward the goal of discontinuing the current use of fossil fuels and transitioning to the use of sustainable energy production methods we could make inroads on the problem.
Most of the good of this approach could be of uniting people toward a common positive goal.
It saddens me that one can't show their support for a cause without being intimidated or vandalized.
Just recently, and for the fourth time, the homemade Ukrainian flags that I've posted at the end of our driveway have once again been torn down. Ever since Feb. 24 I've hung flags and sunflowers to show our support for the Ukrainian people when Russian invaded their country.
I'm not quite sure why someone who drives past our driveway would take the time to destroy what I thought would be a good thing to support a country that is being vandalized and intimidated by a dictator who orders the killing of citizens, and most of all, children in hospitals and schools.
Whomever the culprit is that tears down my flags, you are committing a hate crime yourself.
I won't give up on showing my support for Ukraine.
Commented