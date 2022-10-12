Day's End

Day's End: Paddleboarder Glen Sloop is silhouetted at dusk as the moon rises and the sun sets over the Columbia River Gorge. 

 Photo courtesy Mark Prussing
Oct. 12, 2022 reader cartoon

Kelsi Stahl, Klickitat County

Jan. 6: Not a riot

In response to the Sept. 28 letter "Biden's Speech," while I disagree with much of what you said, I am only commenting on one statement you made. The planned attack and armed forced entry of our Capitol building on Jan. 6 was not a riot. It was not the same as the demonstrations and "riots" in Portland and Seattle. It was an insurrection. It was designed to prevent a peaceful transition of power. People were calling for the hanging of the vice president of the U.S.A. It is a disingenuous, false equivalency to compare political demonstrations, no matter what level of vandalism occurred, to the Jan. 6 attack on our democracy. There is a big difference.