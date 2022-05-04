Train of Tears
I love this community. In the 15 years that I have lived here, my family and I have been blessed by the kindness and generosity of many people. Which is why I was shocked and heartbroken to learn of a dark and rarely mentioned piece of our history — the Train of Tears.
Eighty years ago, on May 13, more than 400 Japanese Americans were forcibly removed from their homes in the Hood River Valley, forced onto railcars at our train station, and imprisoned — solely because of their ethnicity. The fear and hatred ran deep, and even after the war very few of these families felt safe enough to return.
I invite you to join me and many others on May 13 as we acknowledge this part of our collective history, and vow to stand up and speak out to prevent this from ever again happening in our community. Events will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Riverside Community Church in downtown Hood River. After a gathering at noon, we will process to the train station for the installation of a peace pole. We will be joined by special guests from our local Japanese American community, as well as Episcopal Bishop Diana Akiyama, who grew up in Hood River and knows first-hand the devastating impacts that these actions have had on our community.
I am hopeful that by acknowledging and learning from our history, even the most painful parts, we can become a better and more just people.
Rev. Vicky Stifter
Hood River
Historic wrong
On May 13, we commemorate an event many of us would like to forget. It’s tempting to say that 80 years ago when Hood River complied with federal orders and deported more than 400 Japanese residents to internment camps that we were only following the law, that we were scared, that war makes people say and do things we are later ashamed of. It’s tempting to say we learned from our mistake, but the daily news tells us something different.
We can’t change what happened 80 years ago at the Hood River train station. Nor can we influence events in Florida or Washington, D.C., or Ukraine. But we can look inward, and out about us in our Gorge community where “others” … the marginalized, the homeless, Native Americans, Latinos ... are still eyed with suspicion. Our actions probably don’t seem that harmful, but in truth, they set us up to make the same mistake all over again.
What to do? In our household, we are looking with grief and sorrow at what happened 80 years ago, and then holding up a mirror to our own faces to ask, “Would we stand up for what’s right? Are we standing up for what’s right — right now?” What of the daily indignities, abuses and crimes inflicted on those around us, often without public witness, absent legal remedy. What we allow to happen to just one of us — the weak and powerless and those hidden from communal protection — we allow to happen to us all.
We would like to think we wouldn’t let it happen again. But that will take all of us holding each other accountable for the small, everyday things: Offering kindness to strangers, caring for those with less, speaking truth to the power around us, as Dr. King would say. Let that be how we respond in May when we commemorate the 80th year since we sent our neighbors away.
Stu and Kathy Watson
Hood River
Re-elect Judge John Wolf
I have practiced law in The Dalles for more than 48 years. For 18 of those years, my office was in Ronald Somers’ building. For most of those years, Judge Wolf either clerked for, was employed by, and eventually was a partner with Mr. Somers.
This enabled me to observe Judge Wolf in private practice where he handled both criminal and civil matters. In addition, I have appeared before Judge Wolf on numerous occasions since he was elected, running unopposed, in 2010.
Judge Wolf’s broad private practice experience has assisted him in deciding a broad array of cases including domestic relations, personal injury, contracts, real estate, probate, criminal and numerous other cases.
Judge Wolf’s opponent has none of this experience, having been admitted to the Bar in 2019, and having only practiced criminal law in this brief period of time.
Unlike his opponent, Judge Wolf’s roots go deep into our communities. His father, Wally, and late mother, Joan, came to The Dalles in 1968. Until his retirement, Wally provided veterinarian services throughout the Mid-Columbia. Judge Wolf was born here in 1970 and graduated from The Dalles High School. He has an in depth familiarity with the 7th Judicial District, another attribute his opponent lacks.
We can not lose Judge Wolf’s experience, integrity and intellect.
Please join me in voting to re-elect Judge John Wolf.
Jim Habberstad
The Dalles
Jennifer Euwer for chair
I am writing in support of Jennifer Euwer for Chair of the Hood River County Board of Commissioners. I believe she is uniquely qualified for that position. Her qualifications include operating a hands on, successful orchard, which we all know requires sound judgment, hard work, strategic planning, and the ability to create and live within a budget. The citizens of Hood River County will be well served by all those skills.
She is seasoned in public service; as the board chair at Diamond Fruit Company, Middle Fork Irrigation District board member, Statewide Migrant Head Start, OSU Extension advisory, Columbia Gorge Fruit Growers and past PTO president.
It is the responsibility of the chair to assure that all views are represented in the discussion, so when the board as a whole comes to decision, they have the information they need to make good decisions. Jennifer will be particularly good at this, as well as be an open ear to county constituents and various county leaders, she will listen, and respect the opinions heard. There is no better preparation for this role than having been president of a PTO.
Please join me in voting for Jennifer Euwer, for Chair of the Hood River County Board
John Everitt
Hood River
Highly concerned
Reading Kathleen Sanders’s responses to questions from Columbia Gorge News on April 12, left me highly concerned. When someone says “I have much in common” with others, as Kathleen Sanders did, I worry, given that people have diverse experiences, identities and histories. She says she’s going to work together but she doesn’t seem to recognize or acknowledge others’ lived experiences. When she uses terms like “citizens,” it highlights how she fails to see the thousands of residents in our community, many of whom are critical in keeping farms and food systems running. She has been vocal about being anti-vaccine in a community where the majority of us support vaccination and protecting our neighbors and ourselves. How does she have so much in common, when she has shown her choices are not in line with the county? How is she going to work together when she doesn’t even recognize that folks live other experiences here in the Gorge than she does a white woman, and one who had the privilege of being able to go to college and have a business?
I get further concerned when she talks about issues like affordable housing and unhoused folks with an individualist take, as if these issues are just “bumps in our personal road” and not complicated systemic inequities, once again highlighting how Kathleen doesn’t recognize how her experiences and privileges are very different from so many in the Gorge. Using language like “support for those that want assistance” highlights where Kathleen fails to understand the systems of oppression. Kathleen is blaming individuals for systemic failures, which tells me that she does not understand the root causes of these issues. If she doesn’t understand the issue, how is she going to work on solutions for it? I want a leader who understands the issues they are working on and isn’t blaming hard-working families in the Gorge for system failures.
Unfortunately I’m not surprised Kathleen doesn’t understand that her experience is different from others and these systemic issues because I don’t see her out working on these issues now. Why would that start if elected?
Kallie Kurtz
White Salmon
Support Runyon
I am writing in support of Rod Runyon for Wasco County Commissioner. I have known Rod for 40-plus years as a friend, competitor, fellow port commissioner, and in his various civic activities. His character is beyond reproach. Rod is fiscally conservative and is careful with our tax dollars. If the public money is to be spent, he needs to see a plan that demonstrates responsibility. When Rod was first elected to the Wasco County Commission, the county was on the verge of insolvency. When he left, a significant reserve had been established. Rod Runyon has proved to be a responsible public servant.
Rod’s opponent, on the other hand, was a strong advocate for putting Northern Wasco School District 21 hundreds of millions of dollars in dept, without a solid plan for spending the money.
More recently, the opponent has been board chair of Mid-Columbia Medical Center. They can’t seem to keep doctors, but want to build a new hospital on Kramer Field. Again, spending a lot of money, without a concern about cost to the community.
Please join me, in voting for Rod Runyon, a vote for responsible local government.
Mike Courtney
The Dalles
Historical repeat
1940 is repeated in 2022. Russia invades Democratic nations again.
My dad’s father was killed as the Russians crossed the border into Latvia. My mother’s father was killed in the front yard of the horse farm they owned. My mother looked for her father in the trenches where the Russians buried thousands of Latvians. My parents ended up in a displaced refugee camp in Germany, where I was born.
We immigrated to the United States in 1951. As I was growing up, I learned English and started school in The Dalles. I asked my mother, “How come most of my friends have grandparents and no one mentions grandparents in our house?”
She told me about what happened in 1940.
Today the stories are broadcast on TV every night. This shows me some people value power and wealth above the human lives that it might cost.
In closing, I was looking for some way to help the current people fighting for their lives. I found a charity providing healthcare for the people in need now, Americares. Currently they send $2 for every dollar donated.
I am so lucky to be in America and not Ukraine, watching the brutal murders LIVE and not on TV.
Karl Rozentals
The Dalles
Euwer support
I am writing in support of Jennifer Euwer for Hood River County Chair, of the board of commissioners. I have known Jennifer for decades, as our families were both longtime orchardists in the Upper Valley. Her dad, Gene, was my mentor in agriculture. Jennifer, like myself, realized how special our valley is, and chose to farm knowing that we would be growing and selling a product that was healthy and good for public consumption.
I have served with her on the board of Diamond Fruit for many years, where I truly got to know her. She is a bright woman, who graduated with a degree in economics from Stanford University. Her ability to listen and to think out of the box, impressed me. Change is a fact of life, and her commitment to positive change, drawing on values of fairness, leads her to find practical and sustainable solutions.
She is a multi-tasker who cares compassionately about our valley, and embraces new ideas to adapt to our ever changing world. Her openness, and ability to be flexible, may have been obtained from her grandmother, who ran their orchard alone, after loosing her husband at an early age. It is for those reasons that I feel Jennifer will offer a fresh voice to the county commission.
Please join me in voting for Jennifer Euwer!
Gordon Sato
Parkdale
Follow the money
It has been said, “Just follow the money and you will get your answer.” Especially true with politics.
Wasco County has a candidate running for county commissioner. A “policy making” position. A candidate who has a great deal of financial support coming from a wide variety of Mid-Columbia Medical Center affiliates, employees and supporters. This is where you can find that information: sos.oregon.gov/elections/Pages/campaignfinance.aspx.
Just under $10,000 of his campaign financing comes from affiliates who have ... associated with that institution, MCMC.
A worthy thought becomes important here. To have “one” major contributor for a candidate in a small county such as this can be a dangerous “single” club to support.
All candidates are good and worthy people. They are not evil villains. Neither is Phil Brady. However, Phil was an eight-year trustee of MCMC, a significant organization that provides one of the most essential functions in this county. As we have witnessed, MCMC has been slowly eroding its vital ability to provide that function in a successful fashion. MCMC is in operational trouble. MCMC’s primary role as a financial extension of OHSU was recently terminated. Not to mention an unusual exodus of health care providers has occurred.
And now that group of supporters are asking you to place this trustee into the role of managing the whole county? Really? Is this record supposed to look good on a larger resume’?
I am not here to bash MCMC. I just do not think it is prudent to elect an official...that has not proved to possess the skills necessary to guide favorable outcomes. Track records are explicit signals of ability. Leadership ability should not be measured by financial contributions from...supporters with a missioned agenda. We need proven leaders. It is simple. Rod Runyon has proven his worth to do that job. The county was in debt and broken when he entered that office years ago and he joined a new group to fix it. They did. I am not sure what the debate may be? Or is there a dangerous “single” club agenda here? Be smart because you can.
Cordially and intelligently submitted,
Terry Turner
The Dalles
Re-elect Judge John Wolf
I am writing in support of John Wolf’s re-election as Circuit Court Judge. I have known Judge Wolf for nearly 30 years, dating back to our days in law school.
Because we have both practiced law our entire careers in The Dalles, I have had many cases against him and some where our causes were aligned. I have always found him to be honest, forthright and dedicated.
Since he took the bench over a decade ago, I have had the chance to appear in front of him on a wide variety of matters. I am consistently impressed with his knowledge of the law, quick grasp of the legal concepts presented to him and the way he handles all those who appear before him.
His judicial demeanor, character, dedication to his responsibilities as a circuit judge, and significant experience make him the obvious choice in May’s election.
I encourage you to join me in voting to re-elect John Wolf as Circuit Court Judge.
Jason Corey
The Dalles
Wolf Support
I will be voting for John Wolf for 7th Judicial Circuit Court Judge serving Wasco, Hood River, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler counties. Judge Wolf is a very good and very fair judge. The only complaint against him is that his wife’s legal professional career makes scheduling cases in the 7th Judicial District a bit more difficult. It has been that way for years and the Judicial District has made it work. The citizens of our large judicial district are lucky to be served by a Judge with Judge Wolf’s experience. I encourage you to retain Judge Wolf by voting for him for Circuit Court Judge.
Katy Young, retired attorney
The Dalles
Competing desires
The Founding Fathers wrote a lot of beautiful and inspiring words about Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. They were remarkable people — in the right place at the right time. But those words were not meant for all Americans; certainly not the original inhabitants, the slaves or the women. In fact, those words were meant only for them — white, male, landowners. Every extension of those rights has been fought for not given by the white male elitists. In the past historians have been so focused on the white men who built this country you would think they did it all by themselves.
So, the Founding Fathers could have extended rights to everyone, but they didn’t because America has always been a mixed bag of competing desires. The South needed their slaves and God forbid women vote. Our entire Constitution is an exercise in compromise. Something sadly lacking in our current political climate.
Today I read the Voter’s Pamphlet. As a NAV (non affiliated voter) I was struck by the glaring differences between the political parties. I am particularly appalled by some of the Republican statements. People to the Left want to extend and protect the rights and privileges of all Americans and that cannot be said of the GOP. The only rights most of these Republicans are interested in preserving are the self-serving rights of a minority of Americans. The right to lie and call it Free Speech. The right to own killing machines. The right to bodily autonomy unless you are pregnant. The right to discriminate and call it religious freedom. The right to make life more difficult and dangerous for LGBTQ people, etcetera, etcetera. Whenever a GQP(Q Anon) politician uses slogans like “Take Back America,” it’s just a dog whistle to inflame the passions and incite hatred and discord. Well, I got news for the GOP. America is getting younger and more diverse. POC and LGBTQ and Feminist communities are now “in the room where it happens.” Guess what Cult of Trump — we aren’t giving “it” back. America was never all yours from the start.
Debra Lutje
The Dalles
Jennifer Euwer for chair
I am writing to urge residents of Hood River County to consider voting for Jennifer Euwer for County Commission Chair. Jennifer has been a stand out resident and always prioritizes the health of the community as a whole, not only farms but how we move forward coexisting as residential areas continue to expand. As a fellow orchardist, I can say she is a fantastic and progressive farmer who is well respected in the farm community. She understands the importance of staying relevant and informed to remain competitive in business and I believe she will bring that knowledge along with leadership skills to the county chair position. I have had the pleasure of working with and serving under Jennifer as the chairperson on a board of directors; she is not afraid to lead a group of people and keep a balance of being efficient with time yet get the most thought and consideration out of a meeting. Hood River County cannot go wrong electing Jennifer Euwer.
Herbie Annala
Hood River
The right choice
As a teacher, parent, and community member, I have been inspired repeatedly over the years by Phil Brady’s passion for service. He has a record of stepping up and taking on hard tasks that will improve the lives of Wasco County residents and he’s doing it again by running for Position 3 on the Wasco County Commission. That position has been in the capable hands of Kathy Schwartz who is retiring; I know Phil will continue her great work and move our county forward.
Phil has clear, important priorities heading into this new role including support of our veterans, affordable housing, environmental issues, access to quality childcare services, and emergency preparedness. If websites are an indication of the candidate’s commitment, priorities, and transparency, the choice in this race is clear: Phil’s website has substantive details on his positions on these issues and more at www.VotePhilBrady.com.
In addition to priorities that align with the needs and interests of Wasco County residents, I am confident that Phil will be an active listener who will engage with community members and work well with others toward planning and project completion. He will provide transparency through online and recorded meetings, constituent outreach events, and quarterly e-letters.
Phil Brady is a good human. He is the right person for this important role in Wasco County. A vote for Phil is a vote for the progress Wasco County residents need and deserve.
Stacey Holeman
The Dalles
Cost too high
Oregonians don’t need a physician to diagnose one of their most difficult healthcare problems. It’s not an illness or disease — it’s that the cost of medical care is simply too high: More than one-third of Oregonians struggled to pay their medical bills in the past year.
Right now, our congressional leaders are working to reduce healthcare costs for every American with new drug pricing measures in the Build Back Better framework. But this misplaced spotlight prevents us from seeing the real source of high healthcare expenses.
According to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis, prescription drug spending only amounts to 13% of personal healthcare spending for those with private insurance, 15% for those with Medicare, and 6% for those with Medicaid.
At the same time, health plan premiums are up 47% since 2011 and deductibles are up 68.4% for employer-sponsored health plans, outpacing wage growth and inflation. And surging administrative costs now account for 25% to 33% of U.S. healthcare expenses.
Mergers and acquisitions in healthcare also reduce competition. The American Medical Association estimates 70% of physicians are now employed by hospitals and healthcare systems, which changes referral patterns and leads to more expensive tests and services.
But one of the most atrocious issues causing cost increases lies with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) who negotiate drug purchases for health plans. Rebates from drug manufacturers intended for patients are frequently snapped up by PBMs. For example, research group 46brooklyn found that a commonly-used insulin pen that costs insurers $828 annually ends up costing patients nearly $2,000 while the PBM retains $4,000 in rebates.
Alternative solutions to Build Back Better would increase competition and cut high prices, such as Congressman Kurt Schrader’s Reduced Costs and Continued Cures Act. It would cap seniors’ out-of-pocket costs, ensure the development of treatments for chronic and rare diseases, and introduce reporting requirements for PBMs.
We are long overdue in seeking solutions to bring down cost-of-care. But Build Back Better only treats the symptoms, not the cause. Good public policy should encourage competition and promote transparency so patients can make informed healthcare and purchasing choices.
David Russo, DO
Hood River
Support Euwer
I was recently approached by a neighbor inquiring about the Jennifer Euwer for Hood River County Commission Chair political sign in my yard. This person had concerns about Ms. Euwer being the planning commission chair.
This person also informed me they were stopping and talking to everyone with a sign for Ms. Euwer in their yard. The neighbor had concerns about Ms. Euwer being qualified, and impartial and whether she would make her own independent decisions based on her close association with certain valley residents. We had a amicable conversation and I thanked the neighbor for the input and decided to check out these concerns.
I know both candidates in passing, but I am not a close friend with either. I called a friend who knows Ms. Euwer to see if he had any insight into these concerns. He asked if it would be okay if Ms. Euwer called and talked directly to me. I agreed and in a short time received a call from her. We talked for 30 minutes about the issues raised by my neighbor. My original decision to vote for Ms. Euwer was based on her information in the Voter’s Pamphlet as well as the question and answer article involving both candidates in the Columbia Gorge News where she directly addressed the issues. After talking to Ms. Euwer, I am more positive than ever about voting for her. She is a strong, independent, intelligent person with concerns for Hood River County moving forward. I feel she has the integrity to make fair, equitable decisions for the county residents based on the laws and codes of Hood River County and the State of Oregon.
John Vann
Hood River
Brady for commission
This May, Phil Brady will be getting our vote for Wasco County Commissioner. We have known Phil as a neighbor and as a community volunteer, and we have always found him to be kind and considerate of others, thoughtful and collaborative in his endeavors, and a person who gets things done.
We believe these qualities will serve Wasco County well.
We are lucky to live in Oregon where Vote By Mail makes voting so much more accessible than it is in many states. And yet, many people still don’t vote. You should have received your ballot in the mail by now. If you haven’t received it, contact the Wasco County Elections office to find out why (541-506-2530).
Please do take the time to vote to help make our community an even better place to live and work by casting your vote by May 17 for Phil Brady for Wasco County Commissioner.
Carol and Lynn Miller
The Dalles
Vote Leti Valle Moretti
I encourage you to vote for Leti Valle Moretti for Hood River County Commissioner, District 1. She has a proven record of serving our community.
Leti’s service has included serving on the Columbia Area Transit (CAT) Board for more than six years. She served on the board of the Columbia Gorge Health Council. Her employment has been focused on service as well, including The Next Door and One Community Health.
As county commissioner, Leti will serve District 1 and the whole county.
Lorenas Sprager
Hood River
Best for county
Man yearns to be free. Freedom is our unalienable right — the natural law our Creator designed into our very characters.
Mr. Rod Runyon is running for Wasco County Commissioner. (Good for Mr. Runyon.) He has served before.
I believe:
Mr. Runyon wants the very best for Wasco County;
Mr. Runyon wants the people and taxpayers of Wasco County to be free to enjoy all our natural rights;
Mr. Runyon understands it’s not special interest groups but the property taxpayers, the engine that drives Wasco County, who pay the commissioners’ salaries;
Mr. Runyon clearly sees our property taxes climb higher and faster each year;
Mr. Runyon has clearly seen monies the county has accepted in the past, from government or special interest groups, has come with a big price tag attached — a price tag that binds county commissioners to severely devalue and deprive property taxpayers of our private property rights by voting to seriously restrict land use;
Mr. Runyon knows current Wasco County commissioners have deliberately exploited property owners when applying our property tax dollars against us by brutally voting to strip away property values through the enactment of unconscionable zoning and planning ordinances which ruthlessly limit our individual rights to freely enjoy our private land;
Mr. Runyon intends to “clean house” by removing those oppressive, restrictive ordinances;
Mr. Runyon will slash vast wastes and carefully monitor labor costs in county departments to limit or even reduce taxes. (What a hero that would make him!);
Mr. Runyon is prepared to carefully seek the true will of the people and act in concurrence with competent counsel regarding the constitutionality of any ordinance he visualizes.
But rather than just speculate on what Mr. Runyon (and any of his contenders) actually stand for, it’s time we ask the hard questions to all candidates and insist they sign on the line, for future reference, since they seek to control the destiny of our tax dollars, once elected.
Anyone who would like to receive a few suggested questions for presentation to any county commissioner candidate is welcome to email me at lrm416@hotmail.com.
Lanis Metteer
Antelope
Support Judge Wolf
I am writing this letter to support the reelection of Judge John Wolf as a judge for the 7th Judicial District. During my career as city attorney for the City of The Dalles, I had the opportunity to witness John serve as a Municipal Judge Pro Tem. John has the temperate and professional experience which is critical in the performance of judicial duties.
John has had extensive experience in handling a variety of legal matters as an attorney in private practice, and he has presided over numerous civil and criminal proceedings in his career as Circuit Court judge. It is important for the citizens of Wasco, Sherman, Hood River, Gilliam and Wheeler counties to vote to keep Judge Wolf on the bench as a Circuit Court judge for the 7th Judicial District, and I strongly support his campaign to continue to serve our local citizens.
Gene Parker
The Dalles
Good Candidates
The primary elections are upon us and we are once again inundated with campaign promises by candidates for local and state positions. It brings to mind, those that are willing to get in the arena to fight for what they believe, deserve as Teddy Roosevelt said, our respect because they are willing to get involved rather than sit on the sidelines.
Full disclosure, I am a staunch supporter of the commercial ag industry in Hood River County and to that end, I will try to keep Hood River Valley a provider of the best pears and cherries for the consumers of the world.
As I review the candidates for the local HR county commission, I believe that they all will work to keep the quality of life that we care about in Hood River. I am thankful we have locals that are willing to step up for the good of HRV.
On a statewide basis I feel it’s time to bridge the divide in partisanship politics and elect a governor that can work for the good of all.
Come November, remember Run Betsy Run and elect Betsy Johnson governor of Oregon. She has the potential to bring us together.
Jeff McNerney
Hood River
Vote for Brady
Many people have submitted letters to the editor about the reasons they support Phil Brady for Wasco County Commissioner, and I agree with all of them. I was talking to a neighbor today about why this election is so important for our community.
I think it is admirable that people like Mr. Runyon step up to volunteer to serve on boards and work for our community. I have done this myself and know many people who also do this important work for the city, county, and various nonprofit organizations. It’s often hard to find enough volunteers because it’s not always easy or fun, so I applaud everyone who does, including Mr. Runyon, and encourage everyone reading this to take a look at the many, many opportunities to serve.
However, for county commissioner we need someone who is ready to take a fresh look at issues, to address the needs of our communities in a forward thinking way and that’s why Phil Brady is the better choice. Mr. Brady is without a doubt dedicated to this community and to serving all of us for our shared future.
Please vote for Phil Brady to be our next Wasco County Commissioner.
Serena Smith
The Dalles
Endorsing Wolf
I am writing this letter as an endorsement for the re-election of Honorable Judge John Wolf to the bench of the 7th Judicial District.
To those that don’t know me, I worked as a detective for the Oregon State Police at The Dalles Office for 20 years, retiring and moving from that area in 2003. Although John Wolf was not a judge then, he was a practicing attorney who I became acquainted with through his private practice. I also had the privilege of working with his wife Leslie for many years when she was at the Wasco County District Attorney’s Office.
I always found John Wolf to be friendly, sincere, honest and experienced in my dealings with him. After I left Wasco County, I knew that John was elected judge and I always wished that I had the opportunity to work with him in that capacity. I still have many law enforcement contacts in that area, as well as relationships with several attorneys, all of whom have appeared before Judge Wolf. I have never heard a harsh word being said about Judge Wolf’s decisions that have come from the bench.
I would wholeheartedly endorse Judge Wolf for re-election to the bench of the 7th Judicial District.
Fred Hawkins
Union, Ore.
