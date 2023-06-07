CGN letters to the editor

No on recall

It’s character assassination, plain and simple. That’s what this Port of Cascade Locks Commissioner recall is all about — character assassination. So why would Mr. Lipps file a recall petition, and why would a bunch of local, social media lemmings support a recall based on hearsay? Who knows, but it all started when the port’s recent General Manager, Olga Kaganova, made serious accusations against Commissioners Groves and Caldwell as part of her letter of resignation. She supplied no evidence to back up her accusations, and as of yet, no one has provided the smallest shred of evidence that Groves falsified financial documents or that Caldwell bullied anyone.