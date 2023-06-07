No on recall
It’s character assassination, plain and simple. That’s what this Port of Cascade Locks Commissioner recall is all about — character assassination. So why would Mr. Lipps file a recall petition, and why would a bunch of local, social media lemmings support a recall based on hearsay? Who knows, but it all started when the port’s recent General Manager, Olga Kaganova, made serious accusations against Commissioners Groves and Caldwell as part of her letter of resignation. She supplied no evidence to back up her accusations, and as of yet, no one has provided the smallest shred of evidence that Groves falsified financial documents or that Caldwell bullied anyone.
One has to wonder, if there was any truth to the accusations, why didn’t Ms. Kaganova take legal and administrative action while still General Manager and had access to all evidentiary records and documents? Accusing after resigning is suspicious indeed.
So now the voters of Cascade Locks can either destroy the reputations of two dedicated, long-serving, public servants, or they can reject this shameful abuse of the elections process. I guess instigating a conspiracy based recall was easier than doing some fact-finding and engaging in conversations with the accused commissioners. Or maybe some among us just have a power thing for destroying reputations.
So please vote, but don’t be another lemming. Do some homework. Call Jess or Joeine, and ask questions. Don’t join the witch hunt. Vote no on both recalls.
Gary Munkhoff
Cascade Locks
Civic support
Thank you to the community for the overwhelming response, and attendance to The Civic Auditorium 100 Year Celebration on May 13.
I am so proud to be a part of this community and enjoy all the friends and acquaintances I have made over the past 23 years.
Keeping busy has always been a priority to me. I especially enjoy working with children, and needless to say, the 100-year-old Civic Auditorium.
I was invited in 2006 to attend a board meeting. After my second visit, I was voted in as board secretary. I have been active in one way or another for all these years.
I especially want to thank Randy Haines who took me under his wing and showed me the beauty and excitement in doing events here. Gerald Richmond also taught me so much about the history behind every nook and cranny, the many stories of events, and rebuilding room by room, and more.
I was completely taken by surprise when I was honored with a beautiful plaque that will join other contributors of their time, energy and generous gifts.
My sincere appreciation goes to the board of directors and staff for always being there for me and their amazing care of the building.
Thank You, The Dalles, for welcoming and honoring me with this great tribute.
Sherry A. Munro
The Dalles
Pipeline a threat
With record heat and raging wildfires, Governor Kotek was the only Oregon candidate willing to stand up to corporate polluters and combat climate change.
Yet today, in office, she fails to speak up and oppose the proposed GTN Xpress fracked gas pipeline expansion. I believe that this pipeline poses a serious threat to our environment and communities.
The American public has been misled by energy companies and monopoly utilities into thinking that fracked gas is a “clean” source of energy. In actuality, fracked gas is an extremely dirty fossil fuel that has harmful effects throughout its life cycle, from drilling to pipeline construction to burning for energy.
This has resulted in threats to waterways, public health, communities, and the climate.
To avoid dependence on this hazardous fossil fuel, it is necessary to reject proposed fracked gas projects in the region and instead make significant investments in genuinely clean, environmentally friendly, and socially equitable energy sources.
I urge Governor Kotek to stand up for the well-being of our environment and communities by opposing the GTN Xpress pipeline. Let’s prioritize the health of our planet and invest in renewable energy for a sustainable future.
Liz Terhaar
Hood River
Standing tall
I get a real laugh out of many of the letters to the editor I have been reading. They scream and holler, “You Republican senators get back to work.” Let’s get something straight. First, did those doing the screaming about the Repubicans scream and holler when the Democrats were the first party to walk out in 1971 over an issue they opposed? And again, in 1995, when the Democrats walked out again, over an issue they opposed? I didn’t hear any chorus of no, no, no when again, the Democrats walked out again in 2001.
Oh my, how soon we forget.
Thank you, Republicans for standing tall to protect us.
Chet Peterson
The Dalles
Arrogance and obstinance
Oregon State Sen. (in absentia) Daniel Bonham must have plenty of time on his hands since he is shirking the duties of the job he ran for and was elected to.
Perhaps he and his renegade Republican colleagues can use their time to draft a bill to extend to all employed Oregonians the same job skipping benefit that the boycotting senators are utilizing.
Certainly it is only fair to permit all Oregon workers to exercise their First Amendment right and take as many days of unexcused absence as they wish from the jobs they were hired to do, while continuing to collect their paychecks and other benefits. What could possibly go wrong?
Sarcasm aside, Republican legislators apparently believe in democracy only until they don’t get their way.
Then they feel it appropriate and necessary to apply the principle of “the ends justify the means,” regardless of what the voters want. Republican legislators in D.C. and Salem have no qualms about holding the government hostage to demand their unpopular policies. That’s not governing, that’s extortion. We must not stand for this arrogant behavior.
Call Mr. Bonham’s office at 503-986-1726. Tell him to get back to Salem and work to solve problems. There are more than 100 important bills that will benefit us all.
We are waiting for Mr. Bonham to do his job!
Robert Haechrel
The Dalles
Thank you Sen. Bonham
I want thank our Oregon State Sen. Daniel Bonham for his courage in taking the lead against the insane laws proposed by his Democrat counterparts. Under their proposed laws, 1) Parents would not be notified by if their (not the states) children want sex change operations. 2) Your children can’t legally enlist in the armed forces under the age of 18 without your consent. 3) They can’t vote until the age of 18. 4) They can’t legally purchase cigarettes under the age of 18. 5) A minor child can’t legally purchase a pistol or ammunition for a pistol under the age of 21. The list goes on and on. Yet somehow it seems OK for the Democrats to allow for no consent and notification to a parent when a youngster wants to make life changing decisions with regard to their bodies. This is not only wrong, it is insane. Thank you Sen. Bonham for putting it all on the line to protect children from themselves.
Nancy Hunt
The Dalles
