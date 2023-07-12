Move the fireworks
Let’s move the fireworks permanently to Dec. 31.
Reasons why:
1) Fourth of July is summer so there’s a higher risk of fires.
2) Younger kids can’t stay up that late and in the winter the fireworks can be earlier. I’ve never been because it’s too late.
It’s fun to see the fireworks but it’s safer to do it in December.
Asher Epstein, 7 years old
Hood River
Fireworks ban
I laughed out loud when I read the article in today’s (July 5) paper regarding the fireworks ban in The Dalles. The city wisely banned fireworks until the end of September, but has allowed the sale of fireworks to continue. According to the article, the “expectation” is that people will not use the fireworks until after the ban. Does anyone seriously have that expectation? Are the folks selling fireworks cautioning customers: “Now remember, don’t use these until after September!” Get real.
Six wildfires have been started in The Columbia Gorge this season from fireworks.
My neighbors let their grandchildren come to our neighborhood to set off fireworks last night and it was a free-for-all that took place a couple of feet away from my property.
This is disturbing to me on many levels. First, wildfire danger! Hello! Has anyone not seen/smelled the smoke from Tunnel Five? I immediately turned on my sprinkler system full blast and kept it on until midnight. Thanks for the astronomical water bill I will now receive, neighbors.
Second, I am a 20-year military veteran who often served directly behind the front lines, due to my military occupational specialty (MOS). Does anyone stop to consider how these fireworks affect us veterans? It’s great that I see my face on a red, white and blue banner downtown each summer, but how about actually enforcing the fireworks ban? I know I am not the only vet with this issue.
Third, I have four dogs and a cat. The cat is still missing after last night’s riotous noise and the dogs huddled under the bed shaking and whining until long after midnight.
The City of The Dalles and the Fourth of July committee hosted an extensive display of fireworks last night; that should have been enough color and banging for anyone. I urge the city council to not only ban fireworks during wildfire season, but to also ban the sale of fireworks. It is sheer idiocy to assume people won’t use fireworks until the ban is lifted, but if they can’t buy them, they can’t use them.
Cody Yeager
The Dalles
Betrayal of commitment
In this week’s “Legislator’s Letter” State Sen. Daniel Bonham once again explained why he has chosen not to attend much of this year’s session. He then expresses surprise and dismay that some of his priorities for the district, such as repairs for the Bridge of the Gods, were not funded in his absence. Who was there to advocate for people in this district when the Senate was making funding decisions? Not Daniel Bonham.
Bonham describes the lack of funding as a “betrayal of the commitment” made to him. The real betrayal is that our State Senator chose not to do his job, and our district gets less state funding because of his decision.
Dave Case
Hood River
Supreme Court
The Supreme Court restricted diversity, eliminated a woman’s right of privacy, restricted the right to vote, and affirmed discrimination as first amendment religious freedom.
The Supreme Court has included: Two (1.7%) Black men, one (0.8%) Black woman, two (1.7%) Jewish women, two (1.7%) Catholic women, one (0.8%) protestant woman, and 114 (98%) old white men. Since 1789, 15 Catholics have served on the court. Seven of 9 (78%) of the current Court are Catholic.
Old white men presidents nominated 114 (98%) of the 116 justices; 1,915 (95%) old white men of the total 2022 Senators participated in judicial confirmation.
Four old white men — one an accused rapist, one old Black man — an accused misogynist, and one white woman, all fundamentalist Catholics, have eliminated a woman’s right to privacy.
Five old white men, one old Black man, and one white woman, all fundamentalist Catholics, have decided state governments can abridge the right to vote and have protected discrimination as religious freedom.
Five old white men, one old Black man, and one white women, all fundamentalist Catholics, placed on the court by government institutions highly dominated by old white men, have decided we do not need affirmative action?
Terry Armentrout
The Dalles
Fourth District not represented
It’s important to know what our Rep. Dan Newhouse really represents. As a member of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), he is proposing a budget plan that greatly affects us in the Fourth District and nationwide. How?
1. By raising the full retirement age from 67 to 69.
2. Guaranteed Medicare benefits would be replaced with a “premium support” plan, meaning seniors would be given a coupon to put toward the cost of purchasing a private plan.
3. People qualifying for Social Security disability would have to wait five years, rather than two now, to receive Medicare benefits.
4. It also repeals the portions of the Inflation Reduction Act that lower drug prices, including the requirement Medicare negotiate with drug corporations.
And to top it off, the tax cuts for the well-to-do and corporations enacted in 2017 would become permanent. This would add 2.5 trillion to the deficit over 10 years.
So what Rep. Newhouse and his Republican colleagues are wanting to do is making it harder for working people to retire, making it more expensive for seniors and those on disability to get their medical care and needed prescriptions, and continue the well-to-do and corporations to reap financial tax benefits.
As a result, seniors and working people are bearing the costs of wealthy tax cuts with the loss of benefits we’re earned in our work-life. Republicans are setting up a plan for us, everyday citizens to pay for their budget favoring the wealthy. This is not representing 4th constituents.
If Rep. Newhouse actually checked with seniors, such as myself and others in his district, he would find we are opposed to this budget plan that takes away what is helping us. AARP and Alliance of Retired Americans also oppose these serious cuts and changes to Social Security and Medicare.
Rep. Newhouse is not representing seniors and workers with this budget plan. Let him know.
Steven Woolpert
White Salmon
South Hill Winery fire donation day
The Tunnel 5 Underwood fire is now under control but it will require weeks of extinguishing hotspots to keep it contained. All the wineries are safe but it was quite frantic for a couple of them located on Cook-Underwood Road.
South Hill Winery is located further up the mountain and was not in danger. We continued our vineyard and winery work and thank the sheriff’s department for allowing vineyard workers to continue their work during the fire.
Fire crews from a number of fire departments in Oregon, Washington, and California worked very hard for four days under very risky conditions to control the fire. We will open our tasting room when the main road up to Underwood is open to the public. In appreciation of our volunteer fire department volunteers, we will be holding a donation day: ALL PROCEEDS from our tasting room wine sales and tasting fees on Saturday, July15 will be donated to the Underwood Fireman’s Fund. Please join us to help support the volunteer firemen that donate their time to protect us from fires.
Phil Jones
Underwood
Sorosis fundraiser
Have you heard about the Sorosis Park fundraiser? The “Put the Scenic Back in Sorosis” park fundraiser is off to a good start. As many of you will remember, the Ponderosa Pines in the park had been ravaged by the pine beetle which led to the removal of all 785 Ponderosa pines in the park. Since then the irrigation system has been installed to the entire 35 acres of the park and grass has been replanted.
Our goal is to raise $347,000 to finish the landscaping, upgrade the walking path, and build a new pavilion in the green space just south of the Rose Garden. A hearty thank you to those who have already donated. Our committee has secured nearly $200,000 of our goal which has an Aug. 31 deadline.
I hope that you will see this fundraiser as a worthy cause and help in our efforts to bring Sorosis Park back to its former glory by making a donation. It is easy to donate by either going to nwprd.org to make a secure donation or sending a check directly to NWPRD, 602 W. Second, The Dalles, OR 97058. Donations are tax deductible.
Kathy Gay
The Dalle
War in Ukraine
I have watched with consternation as some Americans, with the help of media channels and “personalities,” have seemed to cast Russia as somehow our friends, or in some way like-minded. That is not the case and has never in my 67 years been the case. Here are my thoughts on the war in Ukraine, and the benefits we can see so far.
1. Probably the preeminent benefit for the USA is the massive degradation of the Russian military in terms of equipment lost and also manpower loss.
2. In addition, we have been able to watch the tactics, morale, weaknesses (and strengths) of their military machine.
3. Ukraine’s tenacity and resolve has drained untold billions from the Russian economy.
4. The war in Ukraine has unified NATO and actually brought two new members, Sweden and Finland, into the NATO group.
5. The world has witnessed the weakness of tank warfare at Russia’s expense, with 1000s of tanks as well as rocket launchers, personnel carriers, tankers, radar units and mobile command and control units lost.
6. We have been able to assess the effectiveness of multiple munition platforms; several hand-held anti-tank types, several artillery-delivered anti-tank types as well as the game-changing addition of drone usage, which has destroyed billions-worth of equipment with units that cost mere $1000s.
7. The war has shown European countries and others that they can function without trading with Russia, instead relying on friendly partners and embracing the need for efficiency, economy and green energy alternatives.
8. Within Russia, the war has become an increasingly divisive issue. Many of their “best and brightest” fled the country when conscription was announced, and the divisions were never more stark than when the Wagner Group actually advanced on Moscow, an unprecedented development.
9. To be sure, the U.S. and many other countries have funneled billions into supporting Ukraine. However the multiple benefits, only some of which I have detailed above, should show that this was money spent with a significant upside.
Mark Yeoman
The Dalles
Mosier School
Mosier Community School’s academic year has ended with the school and board in chaos and the community divided.
Bernadine Herlihy resigned as business manager. Executive Director (ED) Janet Carter’s contract was not renewed after 20 years as an exemplary employee and competent ED. Keeping these two administrative positions intact is critical for school and educational growth. Additional fallout: Two board members resigned, and a third has chosen not to rerun. MCS is short two members to form a full board. Two current members are brand new. A budget shortfall of more than $200,000 has been approved for the next school year. No plan is in place to cover the shortfall. This is an unacceptable situation.
I hope the MCS board can rise to the occasion. For a non-working board, there is a lot to do without key administrators. A lot of the chaos has been driven by the current board chair and if the school cannot recover, he has a lot to answer for.
I want to thank Janet Carter and Bernadine Herlihy for their efforts. They were the best administrative team the MCS has had in years. I want to thank Thad McCracken for his leadership as past board chair. He is a professional voice of reason. A shout out to Guilia Good-Stefani for her effort to understand all sides and her use of critical thinking amongst all the chaos of 2023.
I’m disheartened and not optimistic for MCS. There was a concerted effort by the MCS board chair to make changes and maybe that vision will result in a better school for Mosier. Only time will tell but currently things are a mess.
Gregory Dearholt
Mosier
Commented