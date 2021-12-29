Winter in the Columbia River Gorge can be stark, cold and dangerous. For those living with limited means and resources winter, can be a nightmare of cold and discomfort and sometimes tragedy.
As emergency shelters open in The Dalles and Hood River, many members of the Gorge community will be spared the worst that winter has to offer. And many of those who would otherwise be cold will be wrapped in coats and blankets gathered and distributed by our local communities.
America has changed a great deal in recent decades, but not so much that we cannot unite each year to stock the public pantries and warming shelters.
It is, perhaps, the only truly bipartisan agenda we overwhelmingly support.
The Dalles
On Jan. 15, 2022, the Wasco County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) will open the door for the community to “give the gift of warmth” for those in harms way this winter with the ninth annual Wasco County Medical Reserve Corps Blanket Drive. The drive will be held at the former The Dalles Chronicle building at Third and Federal streets downtown The Dalles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All items collected will be donated to The Warming Place in The Dalles, which distributes them to those in need. Donors can simply pull up to the curb to drop off their items, and volunteers will be outside the building to collect them.
In addition to warm blankets and socks, the Warming Place is also looking for sleeping bags, tarps, tents, warm coats, hats, gloves and travel-size soap and shampoo.
Organizers ask that all items be new or gently used (and washed) and in good condition.
All donors are asked to wear a mask and minimize contact when dropping off donations. To minimize the number of contacts at the drop-off site, those participating should consider collecting donated items from family and friends and having one person make the drop-off.
For drop-offs, pull up to the curb on E. Third St., just before the intersection with Federal Street in downtown The Dalles. The site is across the street from Columbia Bank.
For more information about this blanket drive or the Medical Reserve Corps, contact Tanya Wray at tanyaw@ncphd.org, or call 541-506-2631 or visit the Wasco Co. MRC Facebook page “Wasco-County-Medical-Reserve-Corps.”
Hood River
Donation items are also needed in Hood River.
Hood River Shelter Services accepts donations each Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road in Hood River. When you pull into the main parking lot of the church, veer right to the lower parking lot and stop in front of the first church entrance on your right (not the entrance to the church thrift shop). A shelter volunteer will be there to meet you and accept your donations. The Hood River Warming Shelter is also open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Community members can support the shelter program by donating needed items, making a financial contribution, and/or volunteering. To learn more about how to donate or volunteer, visit our website at hoodrivercares.org. If you are in need of shelter services, please call 541-399-2057 or email info@hoodrivercares.org.
White Salmon
In Klickitat County, Skyline Health has been collecting winter clothing for those in need throughout the month of December with an annual clothing drive. Donations should be either new or gently used coats, fleece, gloves, mittens, scarves, hats and other winter items. Items and/or contributions can be dropped off at Skyline Health in White Salmon. All items collected will be distributed to those in need through local social service programs.
For more information, or to donate items beyond the December drive, call 509-637-2601 or email debibudnick@skylinehospital.org.
Community Action
Spearheading much of the work being done to serve the Gorge houseless community members is the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC), which works with a host of partners to provide street outreach services to Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties. The street outreach team helps to provide direct referrals to sheltering resources. MCCAC’s street outreach team can be reached by sending an email to housing@mccac.com.
MCCAC’s mission is to build a better future for our community through partnership and equity-centered programs that prevent and eliminate poverty and houselessness.
For those who would help there are many opportunities to give, public agencies to provide direction and stability, and a host of volunteers making the gathering and distributing of those gifts possible. As a result, the coldest of seasons is warmed each year by beacons of hope.
