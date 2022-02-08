I came to The Dalles in 2000 as medical director of radiation oncology for what was then the new Celilo Cancer Center. I was attracted by Mid-Columbia Medical Center’s (MCMC) vision of a first-class cancer center with the latest in technology, all in a beautiful rural setting.
I was not disappointed. In fact, I’ve always considered it an incredible privilege to practice here. Everything we do at MCMC is focused around providing the best possible care to our patients.
One of the things I find so special is that people demonstrate their appreciation to the caregivers and providers who care for them and are grateful for the services we provide. After all, the patients we serve are also our friends, our neighbors and our family. We don’t just follow their healthcare journey in short follow-up visits. We see people in their daily lives, at the grocery store and the ball field. Understanding the impact your medical care has on a person in that way is so humbling. It’s an incredible privilege to practice medicine at MCMC and to serve all of you.
The hospital has long been focused on patient-centered care and has done a great job. But in truth, there’s only so much we can do in an aging facility like ours. As we look forward to the future of healthcare in our region, there are certain realities that need to be addressed. We’ve already announced plans for a new healthcare campus, and a new partnership could enable us to move forward with our plans at a level, and at a pace, we could not achieve on our own.
Building a new hospital is good for everyone. First and foremost, it will benefit patients with all new individual rooms in a technically advanced facility specifically designed for their needs. A new hospital will not only keep the doctors and other healthcare providers in the area, keeping your care local, but also attract more doctors — experts in the specialties patients need.
Beyond the benefits of a new facility, an invested healthcare partner could help us further create and implement high-quality patient care guidelines. What all this means, really, is that a partner means even better care for patients.
I’m glad the Board of Trustees and leadership have been adamant that physicians take a leading role in this process, naming Dr. Paul Cardosi to lead the subcommittee evaluating potential partners for MCMC. Dr. Cardosi has demonstrated his service to the patients and families of this region through many years of service as a doctor, and a trusted voice and friend to our community.
This is a great time for our community, patients and the clinical and professional team at MCMC. I hope you share in my excitement for what this means for the future of healthcare right here in The Dalles. I’m honored to be a part of it.
Keith Stelzer, MD, PhD is Medical Staff president, 2020-2021, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center.
