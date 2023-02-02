I want to thank Mark Gibson and the Columbia Gorge News network for allowing me to publish this monthly column. With just three weeks back in Salem, I am reminded how fast things move. Thus, I won’t be able to include everything in these pages. So I will send regular email updates with the most up-to-date, in-depth news and ways you can get involved. Please sign up at OregonLegislature.gov/Helfrich.
On Jan. 9, the House of Representatives gaveled in the 82nd Legislative Assembly. I, along with 21 newly elected members, took the oath of office. I was lucky to have my family by my side.
This session, I will serve as the vice-chair of the House Committee n Housing and Homelessness. On a statewide level, homelessness is a crisis and is becoming an increasing problem for rural communities. We must find real solutions to the underlying issues driving homelessness, not just bandaids.
I am serving on the Joint Committee On Transportation, so I will have a first look at some of the policies that will be hotly debated this session, like tolling and bridges. I was disappointed that the Port of Hood River was not granted 2022 federal funds for the new White Salmon-Hood River Bridge. But I am optimistic that 2023 will bring in federal and state dollars.
Along with Sen. Daniel Bonham, I have introduced SB 431, which would appropriate state money for the bridge’s construction.
I also serve on the Joint Committee On Semiconductors and the Joint Committee On Ways and Means Subcommittee On Public Safety. So far, there have been nearly 2,000 bills introduced this session. That number undoubtedly will continue to grow.
With all the bills being introduced, your input is essential. Legislators need the voices of our constituents in the process. If you can testify on legislation we are considering, please do. The process to sign up to testify in committee has changed. Previously, you could show up and sign up to testify at the Capitol. But now, you must register online in advance to provide verbal testimony during a committee meeting. Registration closes one hour before the scheduled start time of the meeting.
Visit my website for the complete rundown: OregonLegislature.gov/Helfrich. As your Representative, I want to showcase our district at the Capitol. There are several unique opportunities for your engagement.
Perform opening ceremonies
At the beginning of each floor session, guests of the Legislature can present an opening ceremony. These are non-political performances of prayer, invocation, poetry reading, or a musical piece. (Typically, the House chamber has a piano for use. But due to construction, it is in a protective covering and is unavailable this session.) If you are interested in presenting, email my office the type of performance you’d like to share along with your contact information. We will share the information with the staffer in charge of scheduling.
Do you have a beautiful photo of a sunset behind Mount Hood? A funny picture of your dog on the river? A quick shot of a delicious meal on date night? Send it to me! I want to show off the beauty and charm of our district, and you can be part of it. Email in your photos, and we’ll display them on a rotating digital picture frame in the Capitol.
Is your kid a crayon master? Are you talented at watercolor? Share your art (physical or digital) with my office so we can highlight the artistic talent of House District 52.
