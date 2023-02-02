Rep. Jeff Helfrich

I want to thank Mark Gibson and the Columbia Gorge News network for allowing me to publish this monthly column. With just three weeks back in Salem, I am reminded how fast things move. Thus, I won’t be able to include everything in these pages. So I will send regular email updates with the most up-to-date, in-depth news and ways you can get involved. Please sign up at OregonLegislature.gov/Helfrich.

On Jan. 9, the House of Representatives gaveled in the 82nd Legislative Assembly. I, along with 21 newly elected members, took the oath of office. I was lucky to have my family by my side.