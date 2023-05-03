The Hood River County School District is asking voters to renew its Local Option Levy — Measure 14-76 — on the May 16 ballot. It’s the same rate — $1.25 per $1,000 assessed tax value— that has been proposed since 2004.
I have voted in favor of the levy since the first time it appeared on the ballot. And I have seen firsthand how those funds have assisted the district in its mission of “Excellence. Every student. Every day.”
My oldest child began kindergarten at Mid Valley Elementary in September 2004. That happened to be the year Hood River County School District first put a local option levy on the May ballot to help fill some big holes after several years of lost state funding.
Unfortunately, it failed. The board had to choose between cutting instruction time and cutting staff, and they chose to cut staff — 12 positions in all. A Hood River News article listed the names and years of service of each, some of whom had been my teachers at Hood River Middle School and Hood River Valley High School.
A new levy appeared on the November 2004 ballot, and it did pass. There were still major gaps due to an ongoing lack of state funding, but thanks to the levy’s renewal in 2008, 2012 and 2018, the district has added back staff, programs and opportunities for our kids. And having watched my second child go through — Jo, who is set to graduate this year — I can attest to how much better things are now.
Not perfect — because the levy only covers so much. And Oregon has a terrible track record of funding education. But better.
Attend a school board meeting or look at the district’s financial reports (which are published monthly in board meeting packets and are extremely detailed) to see how well the district accounts for its funds. Administrators are serious about fiscal accountability and transparency, as shown by the nine consecutive unmodified financial audits the district has received.
You can also see it in our test scores and graduation rates — HRCSD is consistently ranked as one of the top three in the state — and the programs it offers, like AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) and career and technical education courses.
I am grateful that my children (and my husband and I) are products of this district — because not every community has what we have here in Hood River County. And even though I won’t have a child in the district anymore, I will continue to support its mission.
Trisha Walker has covered Hood River County School District board meetings for Columbia Gorge News since 2021 and has lived in the Gorge since 1981.
