CGN ballot
Photo by Obi - @pixel7propix on Unsplash

The Hood River County School District is asking voters to renew its Local Option Levy — Measure 14-76 — on the May 16 ballot. It’s the same rate — $1.25 per $1,000 assessed tax value— that has been proposed since 2004.

I have voted in favor of the levy since the first time it appeared on the ballot. And I have seen firsthand how those funds have assisted the district in its mission of “Excellence. Every student. Every day.”