I read this week that a Trump-aligned clothing company, “Lions Not Sheep,” was fined more than $211,000 by the Federal Trade Commission. They removed “Made in China” tags and replaced them with “Made in U.S.A” tags. More than the hypocrisy, my eye was caught by one shirt’s motto: “GIVE VIOLENCE A CHANCE.”
I worked many years in the domestic abuse field — on a women’s crisis line and in two domestic violence shelters. As part of my work, women have called me, fearful they were about to be murdered by their violent partner. I also worked with the police to transport women from danger to safety. As volunteer coordinator, I educated volunteers on the continuum of violence. Without a boost in the abuser’s emotional-regulation skills, violence starts with dehumanizing insults and moves toward threats and eventually to physical violence. When violence starts, the abuser sees the victim as less-than-human, which to them justifies the abuse. The abuser makes the victim responsible for their happiness. Everything would be all right if only the victim were different or not here. The abuser seeks control over another because they feel unable to control their emotional distress.
I did clinical chaplaincy training in two VA hospitals, serving veterans on medical floors and the locked psych unit. I saw the damage of moral injury when veterans acted against their values in the heat of battle. Without healing, trauma from harming civilians or torturing enemy soldiers can haunt veterans all their lives. There is a path to healing: Stepping away from a power-over, “control at all costs” attitude toward a power-with attitude that embraces health vulnerability and intellectual humility.
I’m the Democratic and Independent Party candidate for Oregon Senate District 26, covering the Columbia Gorge and much of rural Clackamas County. My past work has prepared me to help our district navigate change. I want to serve because I was raised rural and love it here.
Many people in this district are gun owners. I am, too; I have an armed security officer’s license. Most of us are responsible gun owners. Some, however, yearn to use control and force against “enemies,” whom they see as “less-than” and worthy of abuse/violence.
What can stem the tide of anger, disconnection, and dehumanization?
1. Prioritize relationships over political stances.
2. Practice calm connection. Listen calmly (fake it till you make it), ask questions, and share your perspective when the other is non-reactive. Join up with BraverAngels.org, which connects reds and blues respectfully.
3. Be the first to extend dignity. Don’t expect a more emotionally reactive person to (be able to) lead.
4. Call out power-over viewpoints, which create more trauma. Work toward power-with relationships, based on empowerment and healthy connection.
When T-shirt makers, buyers and even some political leaders glamorize violence, the stakes are high …and getting higher.
Partisan meanness shows up in the media because it drives clicks, donations, and brand loyalty. Luckily, most people dislike this partisanship and want more working together. The majority of voters see the value of humility — not thinking we or our group know everything about everything.
I am the bridge-builder in this toss-up race. As senator, I will continue to listen. Communicating the big picture and extending dignity to all are marks of healthy strength.
Raz (pronounced “Roz”) Mason is the Democratic and Independent Party candidate for Oregon Senate District 26. You can learn more at MasonforOregon.com.
