Last Monday marked my family’s 19th anniversary of moving to Goldendale.

I came here specifically to start a renewable energy business and help local residents produce their own power with small wind turbines and rooftop solar arrays. Nineteen years ago there were no huge wind towers on the hills next to my home and the thought of massive, industrial solar farms was laughable science fiction. Nineteen years ago people were still hoping the shuttered Columbia Gorge aluminum plant would reopen, cellular service was spotty in most of the county and we certainly couldn’t stream a video on the dial-up.