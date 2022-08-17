This week One Community Health is celebrating National Health Center Week.
One Community Health (OCH) is one of 1,400 Community Health Centers (CHCs) across the country, which together serve more than 30 million people. CHCs save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases. Each year, we take this opportunity to raise awareness about Community Health Centers, our mission, and accomplishments.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, CHCs have been key to ensuring everyone can access affordable, quality healthcare, during and beyond the pandemic. CHCs are not ordinary medical clinics; they are also problem-solvers who reach beyond the exam room to care for the whole person by providing access to necessities like food and housing resources. Community Health Centers care for everyone, regardless of insurance status. One Community Health is proud to offer a range of services for our Gorge communities, including:
• Medical, dental, and behavioral health care
• Prenatal and obstetrics care
• COVID services, including testing, vaccines, treatment, and employer support
• Outreach and support for farmworkers and agricultural employers
• Outreach and support for Native American communities living along the Columbia
• Medical care in underserved communities through La Clínica, our mobile medical clinic
• Care for the LGBTQIA+ community, including gender-affirming care
• Medicaid and insurance enrollment and navigation
In order to survive and thrive well beyond the pandemic, Congress must pass emergency and long-term funding for Community Health Centers. The Biden Administration is celebrating National Health Center Week by recommending that the government double the size of the health center program. We appreciate the support we have received from our representatives, including visits over the past year from U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley and U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz’s staff.
Thank you to the Gorge community for all your support over our 36 years of serving as your Community Health Center. This National Health Center Week, we ask for your continued support for our mission — advancing health and social justice for all members of our community.
