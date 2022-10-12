Ron Wyden, a champion of mail ballots since his initial election to a vacant U.S. Senate seat in early 1996, is defending their use against attacks from 2020 election deniers.

Oregon was the first to use mail ballots in all statewide elections back in 2000, following two decades of experimenting and fine-tuning the system. The total is up to eight states, plus Washington, D.C., for the Nov. 8 election — and many more used them in 2020 as an emergency measure during the coronavirus pandemic. (Virtually all are in the West, including all neighboring states except Idaho.)