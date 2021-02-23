On Feb. 15 at about 11:25 a.m., the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible burglary in progress at a home on the Maryhill Museum property.
Upon arrival, Detective Tim Neher talked with the reporting party who reported he arrived back at the residence to find a car in his garage and a broken window going into the house. Once inside, the reporting party found a woman, later identified as Teresita Mojica, 38, of Cashmere, Wash. Neher entered the residence and interviewed her after giving her Miranda warnings.
Neher alleged that Mojica stated she saw the museum days earlier and wanted to see it and then saw the house next door and decided to break into it.
The reporting party noticed that his work truck was also missing from the garage. Mojica stated that she used the truck and ended up getting it stuck in the snow. The Washington State Patrol had impounded it the night before.
Mojica was arrested and booked into the Klickitat County Jail on charges of Residential Burglary, Theft of Motor Vehicle and Malicious Mischief.
