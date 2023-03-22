Ryan Dougherty

Ryan Dougherty is a freelance live television producer and works with Fox Sports, CBS among other media outlets. It is little known that both he and his wife, Keethler, are Emmy award winning video producers. At right, Dougherty with Fox Sports reporter Jenny Taft at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

 Contributed photo

There are many memorable sporting moments throughout our history. Many of us only witness these moments through a screen while sitting on our couch. White Salmon resident and Fox Sports Television Producer Ryan “Doc” Dougherty is in charge of making that experience as real as possible for viewers at home.

Dougherty is a freelance video producer of live sports. He has worked for some of the biggest media outlets in the country. Most well known, he has produced video for Fox Sports and CBS Sports doing work at The Masters, Super Bowl, NCAA March Madness and most recently the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. After he graduated from Boston College, he even dabbled in writing for the History channel.

Ryan Dougherty

Ryan Dougherty with his family. From left to right, Charlie, age 2, Marla Keethler, Dougherty and his daughter Haley, age 4. 