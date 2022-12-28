What's in the sky Jan 2023

Bright stars in the January sky.

 Contributed graphic
Jim White What's in the Night Sky

The year 2023 begins. Another rotation of the Earth around the Sun will yield the usual starry treasures in the night sky, including dazzling stars, bright planets, meteor showers, and this year another partial solar eclipse in October (more on that in later months). Make sure that viewing the night skies are on your recreation list for 2023!

January may be cold, but it presents some great opportunities for stargazing when the skies clear. Have you ever thought that winter skies seem the darkest, with the stars shining brighter than in summer nights? There is some truth to that. First of all, January’s night skies are dominated by some very bright stars. Our evening sky includes Sirius, the brightest star in the sky (other than the Sun of course); Capella, No. 6, Rigel, No. 7, Procyon, No. 8, Betelgeuse, No. 10, Aldebaran, No. 14 and the twins Pollux, No. 17 and Castor, No. 24.