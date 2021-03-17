Join the Hood River Watershed Group for their March 23 virtual presentation from 6-8 p.m., titled, “East Fork Hood River Habitat Enhancement Project.”
In 2019, the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs sponsored a habitat restoration project on the lower East Fork Hood River in Parkdale.
This project promotes floodplain and off-channel habitat connectivity by splitting flows through side channels to create more diverse habitat conditions and included 11 large wood structures that improve juvenile rearing and adult holding and spawning habitat for winter steelhead, coho salmon, and spring Chinook salmon.
The project was funded through BPA and designed by Inter-Fluve and Parr Excellence.
Bill Norris, the project engineer with Parr Excellence, will provide an overview of the project and discuss how the project is faring after a winter of very high flows.
The meeting will be held through the Zoom online meeting platform. Pre-register for the meeting at tinyurl.com/amkn3jbz.
For more information, email alix@hoodriverwatershed.org or call 541-386-6063.
